Safe and secure PFAS disposal solutions: Why the O&G sector should care

O&G facility owners and operators are no strangers to dealing with an increasingly complicated regulatory landscape. As new and evolving per-and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) regulations fuel an air of uncertainty, businesses are wondering how they can manage costs and maintain efficiencies while also staying in compliance.

PFAS, also referred to as “forever chemicals” are a challenging waste stream to manage. Their molecules have high mobility and are resistant to environmental degradation, making treatment and disposal more complex. Disposal technologies must ensure liquids remain secure, ending the mobility cycle without impacting groundwater or the local environment.

In April, the EPA finalized several new regulations to address PFAS with significant impacts on the management and disposal of PFAS-contaminated material. Those changes, coupled with the complex nature of these chemicals, mean businesses need guidance to safely and responsibly manage these waste streams. Republic Services can provide that guidance.

Republic Services’ PFAS capabilities

With 70 years of experience, Republic Services offers the most comprehensive set of environmental solutions from a single provider. Its network of hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal services expands across North America, enabling it to handle PFAS-contaminated material from start to finish. In addition, its experts in the O&G industry provide field and industrial services, E&P disposal and 24/7 emergency response.

This network of innovative treatment and disposal solutions means it can provide turnkey solutions to safely and responsibly manage several PFAS-contaminated waste streams, including:

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) concentrates

Rinsates

Groundwater

Solid or liquid remediation wastes

Contaminated soils

Debris

Biosolids

Plating bath solutions

Republic Services operates two RCRA Subtitle C hazardous waste landfills located in remote areas in Idaho and Nevada. These landfills are located in dry, arid climates with no leachate discharge. State-of-the-art landfill cells feature double composite liner systems and leak-detection systems and treatment. Nearly all forms and volumes of PFAS-contaminated waste is accepted at these landfills.

Its injection wells in Michigan and Texas extend around 4,500 feet underground, allowing it to inject PFAS-contaminated liquid waste deep into geologic formations that safely confine it. The wells are made of steel casings surrounded by multiple layers of cement and are monitored closely. These wells, often referred to as “deep wells” are recognized by the EPA as being well-suited for the safe disposal of PFAS-contaminated waste.

In addition, the company’s arid climate landfills manage PFAS waste at its RCRA Subtitle C facilities in Robstown, Texas and Belleville, Michigan. The Michigan facility is also the largest stabilization and treatment facility in North America (by volume). Fully compliant with RCRA Subpart CC emissions standards it manages nearly all federal and state waste codes. Offering services to customers in Alaska, our Moose Creek Facility’s innovative thermal treatment process remediates PFAS-contaminated soils and sediments, creates a clean, recycled product and ensures air quality levels are five times cleaner than stringent state regulations. The facility also uses a high-temperature thermal oxidizer that consistently remediates any level of hydrocarbon contamination.

Republic Services’ expertise and offerings expand beyond the O&G sector. It provides PFAS-related industrial services to government agencies, manufacturing companies, aviation operations and fire departments nationwide. Its professionally trained teams use the latest equipment to safely and efficiently decommission large-scale AFFF deluge hangar fire suppression systems and to depressurize fire extinguishers.

Partnering with engineering and consulting firms, Republic Services’ soil remediation and environmental cleanup services provide 24/7 emergency response services to remove and dispose of PFAS-contaminated soil, water, sediment and debris. Its teams of experts work closely with local, state and federal regulators to assess and ensure compliance in every step of the PFAS management process. That means customers are assured compliance and can focus on their core business.

With a nationwide network of facilities and the experience, knowledge and flexibility to tailor any of its services — from remediation and waste treatment and disposal to industrial services, wastewater treatment and emergency response — Republic Services is a proven partner for customers in need of effective PFAS management, from start to finish.

Republic Services provides the most efficient, safe and reliable solutions for O&G operations, leading to lower costs, reduced generator status and improved environmental protection for businesses and communities.

For more information, visit republicservices.com/es or call (800) 592-5489.