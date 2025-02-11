Revolutionizing fabrication: How to recover faster in critical situations

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Emergencies are unpredictable, and while they are often uncomfortable to think about, they do happen. When an organization faces an unexpected outage, encounters a critical issue during planned maintenance or must halt operations until equipment is repaired or replaced — is there a plan in place?

In these situations, organizations often rely on what a handful of fabricators estimate regarding recovery time. But what if there were other options?

With Enerfab’s Rapid Response Fabrication, downtime is minimized, and operations are restored faster than with most competitors. While some fabricators claim certain projects take months, Enerfab has completed them in just weeks and, depending on the scope, sometimes in just days.

How is this achieved? When equipment fails, every hour of downtime can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. There’s no time for a conventional fabrication process. Instead, recovery is accelerated through:

• Expedited firm pricing at the start of the project and within 24 hours.

• Parallel engineering, procurement and manufacturing, occurring simultaneously rather than sequentially.

• Multi-shop fabrication, producing key components at the same time.

• Cutting-edge technology, reducing turnaround time.

• Unmatched customer trust, enabling fast action with confidence.

• A relentless mindset focused on solutions, speed and precision.

When the unexpected happens, don’t settle for standard lead times. Enerfab is dedicated to getting operations back up and running faster.

Expediting Processes on a Parallel Path

To accelerate project turnaround, Enerfab employs a streamlined approach by executing multiple processes simultaneously. Immediately following the contract award, materials are secured and procured without delay. The team develops design, defines engineering strategy and coordinates material procurement and drawings to support manufacturing seamlessly. By executing engineering, procurement and fabrication in parallel rather than sequentially, exceptional efficiency, accuracy and speed are guaranteed, driven by a skilled team of professionals.

Simultaneous Fabrication

Another way to accelerate project timelines is by utilizing multiple fabrication shops to work simultaneously. With facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Natchez, Mississippi, the fabrication process can be divided, building parts in both cities. Once complete, the components are integrated before shipping the finished equipment to the customer, significantly reducing production time.

Innovation

In a Rapid Response project, every second matters. To compress timelines, Enerfab doesn’t just run key steps in parallel or utilize multiple fabrication shops — cutting-edge technology is also harnessed to work smarter and faster.

For example, tank heads, which typically take days or weeks, are produced in hours using advanced automation. The state-of-the-art machine pre-cuts nozzle holes by utilizing robotic arms, 7-axis mapping, 3D scanning, automatic beveling and etching and high-definition plasma cutting to streamline the process. This technology eliminates costly errors, enhances precision, reduces setup time, and delivers tank heads ready for immediate nozzle installation — all within 12 hours. With pre-cut precision, welders can simply place the nozzle and start welding, accelerating project completion.

Trust

Traditional fabrication processes are slow and bogged down by unnecessary steps. What sets Rapid Response projects apart is customer willingness to streamline the process — eliminating delays without compromising quality.

Rather than spending valuable time on back-and-forth document submittals, a direct, action-driven approach is taken. The process is mapped out, and execution begins immediately. Instead of waiting for instructions, expertise is leveraged to proactively drive the process, ensuring the fastest possible delivery.

Customers understand the urgency of these situations. They know downtime makes operations vulnerable — but they also know, without hesitation, that Enerfab’s proven track record can restore operations quickly and efficiently.

Attitude

When Rapid Response projects are brought in, success starts with the people involved. The best experts are put on these jobs — professionals who thrive in high-pressure, fast-paced environments and know how to execute with precision and efficiency.

At Enerfab, the motto is: Built for the Challenge. A Rapid Response project isn’t just another job — it’s an opportunity to rise to the occasion. The team thrives on the adrenaline of tackling the toughest challenges head-on and delivering immense value when it is needed most. While others might say, “Heck no,” Enerfab says, “Let’s go!”

The reality is that equipment failures happen, but long downtimes don’t have to be accepted. Options are available. Enerfab may not be able to deliver it yesterday, but the team will come pretty close.

Learn more about Enerfab’s Rapid Response Fabrication, including examples of projects completed, at enerfab.com/rapid-response-fabrication.