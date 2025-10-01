Reimagining aerogel: Bringing AlkeGel to life

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Expand CUI AlkeGel

Industrial insulation materials play a critical role in improving efficiency, safety and asset longevity — but not all aerogels perform the same. Alkegen is redefining expectations with AlkeGel, a next-generation aerogel designed to overcome the limitations of traditional insulation solutions. Combining durability, flexibility and clean handling, AlkeGel simplifies installation and long-term maintenance while delivering reliable performance in demanding industrial environments.

AlkeGel™ helps EPC companies, contractors and facility operators reduce installation challenges, minimize downtime and improve overall project outcomes. To showcase these benefits, Alkegen has launched a series of engaging videos demonstrating AlkeGel in action. The campaign highlights the product’s clean handling, flexible strength and CUI protection, making it easy for industry professionals to see why AlkeGel sets a new benchmark for industrial insulation.

No Mess. No Stress.

The first video, No Mess. No Stress., showcases AlkeGel’s superior handling characteristics. Unlike conventional aerogels that can generate dust and slow installation, AlkeGel promotes a cleaner, safer and more streamlined workflow, allowing crews to complete projects efficiently.

Flexible Strength.

The second video, Flexible Strength, highlights AlkeGel’s adaptability. Its resilient composition allows it to bend and conform to irregular surfaces and tight spaces without compromising integrity, reducing material waste and ensuring long-term reliability. This performance is essential for industrial piping, vessels and insulation systems in demanding operational environments, demonstrating how AlkeGel delivers durable, long-lasting insulation that meets the challenges of complex projects.

CUI? C U Later.

The most recent video, CUI? C U Later., focuses on CUI, one of the industry’s most persistent challenges. AlkeGel’s protective properties help extend asset life, lower maintenance costs and reduce downtime, providing a dependable solution for industrial operators committed to safety and operational efficiency.

AlkeGel is more than a material; it’s a solution that raises the bar for industrial insulation. The video series communicates its tangible benefits in a clear, memorable way — emphasizing streamlined handling, resilient performance and effective CUI protection. At the same time, the campaign underscores Alkegen’s commitment to practical, real-world solutions for EPC companies, contractors and facility operators.

To see all three videos, visit the AlkeGel Resources page.

For more information, visit alkegel.com.