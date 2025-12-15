Reducing cost of blast resistant construction at petrochemical facilities

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

A Facility Siting Study (FSS), as defined in API 752, relies on a consequence-based—or maximum credible event—approach, which remains the most commonly used methodology for facility siting in the United States. This method evaluates the potential impacts of hazardous events on personnel in occupied buildings, focusing on what could happen if an event occurs, rather than how likely it is to happen. By examining credible blast, fire, and toxic release scenarios, an FSS provides a rapid, structured assessment of personnel vulnerability. API 752 designates this analysis as a fundamental element of Process Safety Management, requiring that it be performed and updated regularly to ensure ongoing protection of occupants in control rooms, shelters, and other critical buildings.

While Facility Siting Studies (FSS) are indispensable for understanding personnel risk, they can be conservative when used as the sole basis for designing occupied buildings— especially those intended to resist blast, fire, or toxic exposures. Because consequence based studies focus on worst-case or maximum credible event scenarios, they inherently assume high-energy hazards that may not reflect the frequency, realism, or nuanced behavior of actual process risks. This conservatism often drives building designs to accommodate extremely high blast loads, leading engineers to specify heavier structural systems, reinforced envelopes, upgraded foundations, and specialized components. The result is a substantial escalation in construction or retrofit costs. In many cases, a blastresistant building can cost 2X-3X more per square foot than a standard structure, largely due to the additional materials, engineering, and labor required to meet these conservative performance demands.

This is where Quantitative Risk Assessments (QRAs) add significant value. Like Facility Siting Studies (FSSs), QRAs evaluate the full spectrum of potential hazard scenarios at a petrochemical facility, but they extend the analysis by incorporating probability—assessing not just what could happen, but how likely each event is to occur. Because the most severe consequences are often associated with the least likely scenarios, QRA methods allow engineering teams to base structural design on more realistic blast loads rather than the highly conservative pressures dictated by a purely consequence-based approach. This reduction in assumed blast pressure and duration can substantially decrease material requirements and construction complexity, and in some cases the blast load may no longer govern the building design at all—yielding cost savings. Over the life of the building, owners further benefit from lower maintenance and operational demands, meaning the upfront investment in a QRA is typically recovered quickly and often exceeded by long-term economic gains.

At Blast Resource Group (BRG), we provide a true study-to-solution suite of services that spans the full lifecycle of occupied building risk management—from foundational Facility Siting Studies (FSS) to advanced Quantitative Risk Assessments (QRAs), and from early conceptual engineering to fully delivered, code-compliant metal buildings. Our multidisciplinary team includes process safety specialists, blast and structural engineers, building designers, and construction professionals who work together to ensure that every recommendation is technically sound, practical to implement, and aligned with our clients' operational needs. By integrating analytical expertise with hands-on design and construction capabilities, BRG helps owners navigate complex regulatory requirements, optimize personnel protection strategies, and avoid the unnecessary costs often associated with overly conservative designs.

