TankWorx + Construction Services: Rebuilt from the Ground Up

At a pivotal moment in its evolution, Great River Industries decided to sharpen its focus and double down on what it does best.

That focus came with a new name, TankWorx and Construction Services. It reflects a commitment to excellence in storage tank fabrication, installation, and maintenance, paired with high-quality small-cap construction.

This transformation represents a strategic shift toward clarity, experience, and a renewed sense of purpose in meeting the growing demand for high-quality tanks and construction services across the industrial marketplace.

The Power of X:

The “X” in the name symbolizes the extra value, effort, and expertise that turn a client’s vision into reality. The X stands for:

The “X” represents the intersection where speed meets accuracy. TankWorx and Construction Services’ teams mobilize quickly, execute efficiently, and deliver lasting results. Pride: The “X” reflects pride in craftsmanship. Every weld, build, and finish showcases the attention to detail and dedication of skilled professionals.

Leadership in Storage Tanks:

TankWorx and Construction Services is a leader in the storage tank industry. It specializes in the design, fabrication, and erection of industrial tanks, as well as retrofits, repairs, and maintenance. Its expertise supports sectors that depend on reliable containment solutions, including refining, petrochemical, power, and manufacturing.

TankWorx and Construction Services’ defining strength is its field tank construction capabilities. The team manages every aspect of tank projects from engineering and design to fabrication and erection, handling everything from small shop-built tanks to massive field-erected tanks exceeding 200 feet in diameter. For clients requiring dependable floating roof seals, TankWorx and Construction Services provide high-quality inspections, repairs, and replacements for internal and external systems.

Expanding with Small Capital Construction:

Through its Construction Services division, TankWorx and Construction Services is a trusted industrial partner for mechanical and small-cap construction projects. Capabilities include piping, specialty welding, plant maintenance, and emergency response, enabling clients to access comprehensive, single-source solutions that minimize downtime and maximize efficiency.

Disciplined planning and execution epitomize the company’s approach to construction. Each project emphasizes clarity, accurate estimating, detailed scheduling, and rigorous safety management, ensuring work is completed on time, within budget, and to exacting specifications. Specialized services include:

Capital Projects

Turnarounds and Specialty Welding

Specialty Alloy Fabrication

Planning and Scheduling

24/7 Emergency Response

Plant Maintenance

API-Certified Inspections

CWI Quality Control

Building for the Future:

TankWorx and Construction Services is on a mission to be the most trusted partner for storage tank and construction solutions. With deep expertise, a culture of safety and craftsmanship, and a dedication to continuous improvement, TankWorx and Construction Services help clients build, maintain, and expand the infrastructure that propels business and life as we know it forward.

