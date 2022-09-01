NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Gas detection systems continuously monitor volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to ensure the protection of a company's employees and assets.

Poor air quality containing VOCs and other toxic gases can produce both short-term and long-term health effects on personnel, from mild to major. Fixed gas detection equipment implemented in the workplace provides continuous monitoring of atmospheric conditions, therefore mitigating exposure and ensuring safety.

Protect your employees and assets with continuous VOC protection

ION Science offers the Falco, our latest generation of fixed VOC detectors that continuously detect a wide range of VOCs using patented photoionization detection (PID) technology.

The Falco offers protection across a diverse range of applications and industries. Perfect for condensing or humid atmospheres, Falco’s ‘typhoon’ technology prevents condensation from forming on the sensor, eliminating the risk of short circuits and making the instrument ideal for harsh conditions and wet outdoor environments, without the need for weather enclosures. The instrument is also ideal for fenceline monitoring, ensuring emissions management systems are working as planned or alerting action required to diagnose any potential issues, allowing your company to make adjustments well before emission levels become hazardous to the community or workers.

The Falco monitors VOCs and other toxic gases found in laboratories or chemical and industrial plants. From monitoring the headspace of refinery wastewater streams for excessive hydrocarbon contamination to measuring the effluents of activated carbon systems used to treat contaminated water, this versatile instrument is an asset many companies and industries can utilize.

This VOC detector gives you cutting-edge performance, reliability and accuracy, providing results you can trust. Designed to provide anti-contamination by utilizing Fence Electrode Technology, which removes the effect of airborne humidity and protects from contamination, drift is minimized and run-time extended to save both time and cost to your business. Offering the ultimate in safety, the Falco eliminates false readings found with other competing PID technology. Its multi-colored LED status display can be seen in sunlight to ensure workers are clearly alerted to hazards present.

The Falco has an externally located intrinsically safe sensor for quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit. Dual certification allows the Falco to be serviced and calibrated in a hazardous environment without having to remove power. Simple to operate, the Falco fixed VOC detector has an intuitive user interface. It has five magnetic switches with LED confirmation, a high-contrast OLED screen and a graphical interface, ensuring installation and servicing are both quick and easy. RS485 (Modbus®), 4-20 mA and relay outputs are standard for all models. The Relay outputs are configurable for either high and low alarms, fault conditions or test cycle synchronization.

Protect your employees and assets with continuous VOC protection

The Falco fixed VOC detector offers the ultimate flexibility and can be purchased as one of four detection ranges in either a pumped or diffused variant. Detection range options are 0-10ppm, 0-50ppm, 0-1,000ppm, and 0-3,000ppm. Pumped units are ideal for difficult-to-access locations, while diffused models often reduce servicing costs with no pump to maintain.

ION Science also offers the Falco TAC, which can continuously detect total aromatic compounds (TACs) using patented PID technology. Utilizing the same typhoon technology as the Falco, the Falco TAC is safeguarded from condensing moisture for added reliability in severe weather conditions. The Falco TAC is available as diffused and pumped models, has an externally located intrinsically safe sensor for quick and easy servicing without the need for a hot work permit. The diffused model is ideal for detection in areas such as refineries and petrochemical facilities, while our pumped monitor uses a sample line to draw samples and is ideal for use in difficult locations such as underground or in confined spaces. The Falco TAC also integrates a multi-colored status indicator that can be seen from a distance in sunlight.

ION Science has over 30 years of industry experience designing, manufacturing, and supplying PID gas sensors, gas detection instruments, and leak detectors for a wide range of industries and applications. Experts in PID technology, we manufacture and supply more PID sensors than any other gas detection manufacturer in the world and can be found within most PID gas detection instruments available today for the detection of methane and VOCs.

To learn more about the Falco, Falco TAC, and other top-of-the-line technologies from ION Science that exceed stringent global safety standards, visit www.ionscience.com/usa or contact our team directly at (877) 864-7710.