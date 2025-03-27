NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Innovative mechanical pigging solutions have revolutionized the maintenance of heaters and piping in refineries. For over three decades, D.D.Technology Inc. (D.D.T.) has been at the forefront of mechanical pigging innovation, transforming how refineries maintain their fired heaters and process piping. Through constant advancements and a commitment to efficiency, safety and sustainability, D.D.T. has set an industry standard with its patented Quad Pumping Units and customizable pigging technology.

Precision Pigging: A custom solution for every refinery

D.D.Technology Inc., takes a different approach — one that prioritizes customization, efficiency and superior cleaning performance.

Expand Precision, performance and innovation in mechanical pigging

D.D.T. Piggs® are fully customizable and manufactured in-house, ensuring superior quality control and adaptability. Unlike conventional pigging systems with fixed, non-adjustable tire studs that can cause abrasion and long-term damage, D.D.T. Piggs® feature interchangeable, fully adjustable appendages. This design allows for precise, 360-degree cleaning coverage tailored to each client's specific needs — maximizing efficiency while preserving pipe integrity.

D.D.T. has developed the most aggressive appendages to cut and fracture heavy coke deposits in the initial stages of cleaning, while its softer, non-aggressive appendages ensure the complete removal of final coke layers adhered to heater coils. This customized approach minimizes unnecessary pipe wear, maximizing cleaning effectiveness.

Additionally, D.D.T. Piggs® utilize bi-directional pigging technology, enabling operators to target areas with heavy coke build-up rather than applying uniform abrasion to all sections. The result? A highly efficient, controlled and effective cleaning process that delivers:

Enhanced heat transfer efficiency, allowing the heater to operate at peak performance.

Reduced furnace downtime, ensuring faster turnarounds during pigging operations.

Lower fuel consumption and emissions, contributing to cost savings and sustainability.

Extended heater lifespan, minimizing maintenance costs and operational disruptions.

D.D.T’s real-time monitoring system gives operators full visibility of the pigg’s movement, allowing them to track high-fouling areas in real-time. This level of precision control ensures the most efficient and targeted cleaning strategy possible, reducing unnecessary cleaning cycles and saving time.

D.D.Technology’s goal is to provide a smarter, more effective and fully adaptable pigging solution — engineered specifically for its clients.

Faster, safer and environmentally responsible cleaning

Efficiency should never come at the expense of safety or environmental responsibility. That’s why D.D.T.’s pigging system is built on a proven, low-pressure, chemical-free process that minimizes risks for both operators and refinery heaters.

By utilizing a closed-loop hydraulic system, its pigging solutions deliver thorough, controlled cleaning while significantly reducing water consumption — especially when filter press units are used to recycle and clarify water for reuse. These units effectively separate coke and sediment, minimizing waste and further enhancing environmental sustainability. This method eliminates the need for aggressive chemicals or excessive high-pressure jets, making it a safer, more efficient and eco-friendly solution for modern refineries.

Next-generation innovation: The fully automated dual-pass pumping unit (coming in the summer of 2025)

Expand Precision, performance and innovation in mechanical pigging

D.D.Technology Inc. continuously pushes the boundaries of pigging technology to make operations more efficient, precise and user-friendly. This summer it will introduce the first fully automated Dual-Pass Pumping Unit, marking a major advancement in pigging automation and operational efficiency.

This cutting-edge system is designed to analyze and detect coke build-up areas in real time, allowing operators to optimize cleaning strategies. By automatically adjusting flow direction, the unit enhances efficiency, reduces operator workload and improves overall pigging performance.

To minimize potential damage caused by manual input, the system features proprietary automation technology developed exclusively by D.D.T. It includes built-in failsafe mechanisms to reduce operator error, along with temperature safeguards on key moving components. These real-time monitoring features help identify and prevent mechanical failures in advance, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the mechanical decoking unit.

This breakthrough in automation will redefine pigging operations, delivering unmatched precision, seamless efficiency and superior cleaning cycles — setting a new industry standard.

D.D.Technology Inc.: The leader in refinery pigging solutions

With patented Quad-Pass Pumping Units, superior pigging customization and cutting-edge automation, D.D.Technology Inc. remains the trusted choice for refineries worldwide. Its commitment to innovation and operational excellence continues to drive faster turnarounds, reduce maintenance costs and promote a more sustainable approach to fired heater cleaning.

As summer 2025 approaches, refineries have the opportunity to explore next-generation pigging solutions designed to enhance heater performance. D.D.T. continues to lead the industry by combining efficiency, safety and technology to drive innovation.

For more information, contact decoking.com or call (800) 319-6410.