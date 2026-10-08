Partnering for power hybrid battery solutions

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The goal

Provide scalable, hybrid battery rental solutions for clean power that is green and efficient—executed through the nationwide Cat® Dealer Network

Frequent challenges

Integrating multiple batteries in parallel with generators

Operating efficiently in extreme hot and cold temperatures

Meeting variable customer demand over longer periods of time

The solution

Texas First Rental Energy Solutions executed in partnership with the Cat Dealer Network to support the power needs of a massive, multi-year semiconductor construction project. With no utility power available on-site, the project relied entirely on temporary power solutions to operate its 40 portable job trailers used by contractors and subcontractors.

Hybrid battery energy storage system (BESS) integration

Texas First Rental Energy Solutions installed a 2mW diesel generator together with four 250KW / 575kWh battery units, these batteries installed in parallel created a hybrid and scalable power solution, which allowed the generator to reduce runtime and fuel consumption rather than operating around the clock.

This hybrid setup created a 3:1 run ratio, meaning for every 24-hour period, the generator only operated for 6 hours while the battery system powered operations for 18 hours. The result was a dramatic reduction in fuel consumption, lower emissions, reduction in noise levels, and significant cost savings.

To ensure safe and efficient power distribution, Texas First Rentals Energy Solutions also designed a custom 6000-amp breaker system with advanced safety features. This breaker played a crucial role in managing high-power loads, ensuring that energy was distributed efficiently across the job site while protecting the system from potential electrical faults.

Flexibility & scalability

The solution started with two batteries and has since scaled to four, demonstrating its adaptability as the project’s energy needs grow. Additional batteries can be integrated as demand increases, providing modular expansion based on power requirements.

“By utilizing hybrid battery technology, we’ve given this customer a scalable, fuel-efficient power solution that significantly reduces generator runtime and fuel costs. This is the kind of innovative energy solution Texas First Rental Energy Solutions specializes in.”

– Brian Rice, Director of Operations, Texas First Energy Solutions

Equipment Utilized

HOLT Industrial Rentals

Energy Storage System

× Expand Energy Storage System

250-575

Lithium ion 250kW/250 kVA

576 kWh

50Hz

480 VAC, 768 VDC

60 Hz

1800 RPM

6000 AMP Disconnect

× Expand 6000 AMP Disconnect

Frequency: 50/60 Hz

Voltage: 254V/508V/635V

3000 Amp ATS Units

× Expand 3000 Amp ATS Units

Frequency: 50/60 Hz

Voltage: 254V/508V/635V

Caterpillar Diesel

× Expand Caterpillar Diesel

Power Generators

Rating Prime: 1825 ekW

(2280 kVA)

Frequency: 60 Hz

Voltage: 480/277 V

Equipment built for reliability. Solutions built on trust. Contact Texas First Rentals Energy Solutions today to book a site assessment.