NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Induction heating, in specific applications, offers a more efficient alternative to traditional heating methods like electrical resistance or open flame. This process uses electromagnetic fields to heat conductive materials directly, making it an ideal choice for the oil, gas and energy industries where precision, speed and control are vital. But how exactly does induction heating work, why is it the preferred method for a given scope, and what obstacles are contractors facing when renting equipment? Is there a solution?

What is induction heating?

Induction heating passes an alternating magnetic field through a conductive material, generating localized electrical currents known as Eddy currents. These currents encounter the metal's electrical resistance, causing heat through Joule heating. The material’s electrical resistance and magnetic properties influence the amount of heat produced. Additional heat is generated due to hysteresis losses, which result from resistance to changing magnetic fields in the ferrous makeup of the metal. Among other factors, the depth of heating depends on how quickly the magnetic field alternates. Increasing the magnetic field strength, either by using multiple coil turns or positioning the conductors closer to the material while also changing the kVa output, can intensify heat application to a desired result.

Expand Overcoming contractor challenges: The digital solution for induction heating efficiency

By renting Miller ProHeat™ 35 induction heating equipment, contractors can gain control over their schedules and costs, empowering their skilled trades without relying on third-party heat treatment contractors. This control helps prevent project delays and unexpected costs. Induction heating reduces the time it takes to reach the required procedural preheat temperature, leading to the faster completion of welds and other heat treatment tasks. This, in turn, reduces overall tool time to achieve similar objectives.

Safety and temperature uniformity are other significant benefits. Traditional heat sources expose workers to open flames, explosive gases and dangerously hot elements. Induction heating, by contrast, provides a favorable work environment for welders, as heating coils remain cool throughout the duration of the heat cycle. It also produces a heat-affected zone (HAZ) that is evenly controlled throughout the component as the workpiece, in essence, becomes the heating element.

Challenges contractors face with induction heat treatment

Despite these advantages, contractors share common challenges when renting induction heating equipment. The setup and configuration of these systems can be complicated, requiring precise knowledge of control panel programming and wrapping techniques. Without product understanding and support, these units can adversely impact a project KPIs.

When issues arise, accessing timely field-level support is another major concern. Contractors working in remote locations and under strict deadlines make it challenging to get the technical and equipment support they need. Equipment downtime due to poor customer support can lead to costly project delays.

In addition, handling the large amounts of data generated during the heat treatment process can be cumbersome with a conventional recorder unit. Contractors must document the process accurately and then typically manually integrate this data into their quality management systems. Manual documentation often leads to errors and inefficiencies, creating additional burdens for the team.

Superheat SmartLink™: Enhance the overall induction heat treatment rental experience

×

This is where Superheat SmartLink™, used in conjunction with rented Miller ProHeat™ 35 induction heating consoles, becomes a game-changer. SmartLink is a powerful innovation designed to enhance the functionality and end-user support of ProHeat 35 consoles. Its intuitive digital interface simplifies the induction process, allowing for easy programming and configuration of the heating console, even for teams without specialized knowledge.

One of SmartLink’s standout features is its ability to automatically archive data during each heat cycle. This data is seamlessly integrated into a quality management system, reducing the need for manual documentation and ensuring that all information is accurate and readily available.

In terms of support, SmartLink provides contractors with quick access to embedded resources, including a library of engineering drawings and technical mentoring videos. Should self-service tools not be enough, with one click, Superheat's dedicated service tech team is available for a call and can be on the road to a job site.

SmartLink also transforms data into actionable insights, empowering contractors to make informed decisions during the heat treatment process. SmartView™, Superheat’s digital quality management platform, monitors heat cycles live, receives real-time notifications and tracks the status of projects directly from a device, making critical information easy to access. To get an inside look at SmartLink, please watch the video above.

Rent Miller ProHeat 35™ induction consoles with Superheat SmartLink™ integration

× Expand Overcoming contractor challenges: The digital solution for induction heating efficiency

Through a strategic partnership with Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, the two giants have combined decades of experience and technological advancements to enhance the use of Miller ProHeat 35 induction heating consoles. This collaboration has amplified the usability, digital quality management and field-level support available to contractors, making it easier than ever to implement effective heat treatment.

As part of this partnership, Superheat now offers Miller ProHeat 35 console rentals internationally, giving contractors worldwide access to this cutting-edge technology. Renting from Superheat provides access to Miller's top-of-the-line equipment along with the powerful digital tools offered by Superheat SmartLink™.

Start an induction heat treatment project today

To explore how SmartLink can elevate a project, visit Superheat’s website and learn more about its technology, and rent a Miller ProHeat™ 35 induction heating equipment today.

For more information, visit superheat.com/smartlinkinduction.