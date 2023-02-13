NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Safety is a key topic in the onsite heat treatment industry. Without impeccable safety measures, procedures, and technological advancements, service providers would not be sustained and lives would be subjected to increased risk.

We must ask ourselves why more companies are not holding it in the highest regard.

Onsite heat treatment provider accomplishes zero recordable injuries for fourth consecutive year

It is no secret that at Superheat, safety is paramount. It is a core pillar of the company, and it strives every day to be better than the day before to ensure safety for all. As they say, “safety is no accident”. It is with great pride Superheat would like to share that it has succeeded in another year of Zero Recordable Injuries, its fourth consecutive year!

This is not an achievement that it takes lightly or for granted. It notes that each member of the Superheat Team has played a key role in making safety its utmost priority, especially those with boots on the ground choosing safety as their key focus day in and day out. It has also largely been influenced by the outstanding efforts of their Regional Safety Representatives Emily Switzer, Bret Cadenhead, Joe Brynda, Ian Rezac, Tony McDonald, and Stephen Guy, and their synergy with Superheat’s operations Teams.

In tandem with efforts from all Superheat Team members, the company’s innovations and technology advancements have played a large part in sustaining its safety metrics year over year. Superheat understands heat treatment specifications are consistently changing and safety requirements have become increasingly demanding. Therefore, Superheat continually forecasts the need for more sophisticated devices and equipment to provide a safer overall heat treatment process. Through these advancements, it has minimized the human footprint of essential staff on the jobsite and built safety into its operational processes, thus decreasing the overall exposure risk and taking a data analytic approach that puts safety at the forefront of its service, research and development

Superheat is the only company in the world dedicated to the true remote operation of onsite equipment from its strategically located offsite Superheat SmartCenters™. Through a patented process that integrates remote operation technology and equipment advancements, it provides an onsite heat treatment service in which 100% of the equipment and heat cycles can be controlled remotely. When compared to the industry standard, Superheat reduces the required man-hour footprint on job sites by up to 40%, thus decreasing the headcount through clients’ gates and ultimately removing field staff from potentially hazardous areas.

Onsite heat treatment provider accomplishes zero recordable injuries for fourth consecutive year

Continual investment in R&D coupled with an in-house manufacturing division ensures it has complete control over the safety features built into its equipment. As noted above, the Superheat SmartPoint™ and Superheat SmartGen™ heat treatment consoles are engineered to be remotely operated and can be shut down or power can be initiated in any environment even from a mobile device. Therefore, in the event of emergencies, field personnel are only concerned with their well-being and the safe exit of the facility, wasting no unnecessary time powering down equipment. Their heat treatment consoles are commercial grade dedicated compliant with CLASS 1 Nuclear Programs and the only heat treatment consoles approved to UL# 508A/CSA #C22 No.14-10, the highest of safe manufacturing practices and circuitry standards.

Lastly, the Superheat SmartPak™ is the only piece of equipment in the industry to provide intelligence at the weld in the form of a safety lock-out capability directly at the component location thus minimizing the risk of electric shock to field personnel. Upon the completion of standardized training, each technician receives a personalized Superheat SmartCard™ which utilizes nearfield technology when swiped at the Superheat SmartPak™ to lock out power to designated components immediately. This puts the control over safety directly at the individual level and removes the need for staff to leave the work area to isolate the power of the equipment consoles. The swipe of this card to the SmartPak™ also indicates to our Panel Operators that they can safely start the heating process and the weld area is in a safe condition to proceed.

In addition to Superheat’s equipment and technology innovations, it utilizes many other facets to bring safety to the forefront. One such example is the SmartView digital project management and QA platform, which is also used as a hub for staff, providing instant access to all safety procedures and an area to exchange safety data for analysis. Finally, its safe work recognition program, Safe Work Action Team (SWAT), which promotes the ongoing safety involvement of employees through observations of their peers while they are performing work.

When asked to comment on this fourth year of Zero Recordable Injuries Sundip Bajaj, Superheat President, noted “On behalf of the Superheat Executive Team, I am incredibly proud and honored to speak on this incredible milestone, fourth Year of ZERO Recordable Injuries, that the Superheat Team has achieved.

When faced with any performance or production challenge versus taking the safe path, the results are clear – our team takes pride in our safety-based culture and this achievement speaks volumes in our industry.

Every Superheat Team member should take a moment to recognize this phenomenal achievement! Our goal is always to Be Better and we are looking forward to a 5th year of success with our programs and safety-based culture.”

As Superheat begins a new year, the team looks forward to upholding this level of excellence and continuing to make Superheat the safest onsite heat treatment provider in the market.

To get an inside look at Superheat and its award-winning process, the Superheat SmartWay™, which encompasses their SmartCenter™, equipment and SmartView digital QA/Management platform, please watch the video below.

To learn more about Superheat and its onsite heat treatment solutions, visit superheat.com. For direct inquiries or to begin your next onsite heat treatment project, email sales@superheat.com or call 1.888.508.3226 and the team will connect you with a representative in your region today.