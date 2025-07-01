On track and on time: Becoming a leader in railroad maintenance and construction

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In the high-stakes world of railroad infrastructure, where safety, precision and reliability are essential, success depends on experienced teams who deliver with consistency and care. From small industrial clients without formal budgets to large operations with complex maintenance programs, providers must work flexibly and transparently. Whether through competitive bids, negotiated work or cost-plus agreements, the best partners offer scalable services tailored to each customer’s unique needs.

What makes a company truly distinct isn’t just its capabilities — it’s the people behind the work.

For over five decades, Trac-Work Inc. has exemplified these qualities. Founded in 1968 and proudly 100% employee-owned, Trac-Work has become a trusted name in railroad maintenance and construction services nationwide, built on a foundation of safety, integrity and customer satisfaction.

Powered by people

At Trac-Work, “Our people are our greatest asset” isn’t just a motto — it’s a reality. Every employee has ownership in the company, driving a culture of pride, accountability and long-term commitment.

Most of Trac-Work’s managers have come up through the ranks, starting as laborers and earning leadership roles through hands-on experience. Foremen are encouraged to train their own replacements, creating a strong mentoring system that builds deep institutional knowledge and operational consistency. The result is a reliable, safety-conscious workforce that gets the job done right.

Maintenance: A preventive approach that pays off

Trac-Work’s most sought-after service is track maintenance — and for good reasons. Keeping track structures properly aligned and in gauge is vital to safe and efficient rail operations. But the track doesn’t maintain itself. Over time and under constant traffic, it wears down.

That’s why Trac-Work emphasizes preventive maintenance. It’s the most cost-effective strategy for industrial track owners, minimizing long-term repair costs and preventing downtime. Its field experts inspect track systems, identify problem areas and propose realistic, budget-conscious solutions — without pushing unnecessary services.

When tracks are already worn or outdated, Trac-Work offers full rehabilitation services. Its teams can upgrade track systems from the ground up, replacing sub-grade materials or upgrading rails as needed. These services can be executed on any scale — fully mechanized or manual — depending on project requirements.

For emergencies such as broken rails or derailments, Trac-Work is always ready. Its trained crews are available 24/7, equipped to mobilize within hours. Emergency repairs are typically provided on a cost-plus-materials basis, and the team prioritizes fast, safe solutions to get customers back on track with minimal disruption.

Construction: Track projects of any scale

In addition to maintenance, new construction is a major part of Trac-Work’s expertise. From building short industrial spurs to full-scale switchyards with dozens of turnouts, its teams are equipped to handle projects of any size.

The company’s access to modern, specialized construction equipment keeps costs down and timelines tight. A single foreman with a six-person crew can build a turnout at a facility entrance, while larger teams of up to 40 men can construct miles of new track. No matter the size, Trac-Work plans each job meticulously to ensure it’s completed on time and within budget.

Key factors in Trac-Work’s construction success are safety, flexibility and mobility. Its equipment is well-maintained, and its teams are trained to adjust to on-site conditions quickly and safely. Strong relationships with suppliers ensure timely delivery of materials, and its own transportation fleet allows it to move critical machines and parts quickly wherever needed.

Built to move with you

Trac-Work’s operations span a wide geographical area, and with decades of experience behind them, it has built strong relationships not only with clients but also with reliable equipment and material vendors. This extended network means it is well-prepared to tackle projects anywhere in the country — and of virtually any magnitude.

Its customer base continues to grow because it bring personalized service and consistent quality to every project. It is large enough to field high-capacity crews and equipment, but nimble enough to respond quickly and flexibly — even to small or emergency jobs.

Experience meets innovation

Trac-Work’s continued growth and reliability stem from a practical blend of hands-on experience and modern innovation. It employs the latest techniques, continuously invest in updated equipment and share knowledge across teams to ensure every job benefits from decades of combined field experience.

Its mission is simple: to provide dependable, cost-effective and safe track maintenance and construction for every customer, no matter the scale. Through preventive care, emergency response and new construction, Trac-Work keeps rail systems moving — and clients confident that its infrastructure is in expert hands.

A culture of safety

Trac-Work prioritizes safety with the same intensity it brings to maintenance and construction. A full-time professional safety manager leads the company’s comprehensive safety program, reporting directly to top leadership. Safety is woven into every level of the workforce, with clearly defined roles and active participation — from superintendents to frontline crew members.

Its approach follows the principle that “what gets measured gets done.” Monthly safety committee meetings, behavior-focused accident prevention and crew-designated safety observers ensure that safety is not just a policy, it’s a daily practice. This hands-on approach has contributed to an impressive reduction in the company’s EMR, reflecting Trac-Work’s long-standing commitment to keeping its people safe on the job.

Trac-Work isn’t just laying rail. They’re building a legacy — one track at a time.

For more information, visit trac-work.com.