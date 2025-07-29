New integrated solution to transform STOs and capital projects

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

A new integration has launched, delivering real-time cost and progress visibility to improve performance across shutdowns, turnarounds and outages (STO) and capital-intensive projects. Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division, a global leader in enterprise project performance solutions, and Management Controls Inc. (MCi), a global leader in contractor data and spend management solutions, today announced the official launch of the EcoSys + myTrack integrated solution. This collaboration delivers a powerful integration that enables real-time cost and progress visibility.

Expand New integrated solution to transform shutdowns, turnarounds and outages and capital projects

The new integrated solution combines Hexagon’s EcoSys platform with MCi’s myTrack platform, which automates the collection and validation of actual contractor labor, equipment and material data from the field. The result is a seamless data pipeline that delivers trusted daily actuals with the velocity needed to act, not just analyze, empowering organizations to make decisions that change outcomes in real time, not after the fact.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with MCi,” said Hexagon’s Corey Short, VP, Portfolio Strategy & Enablement, Project Planning and Execution. “The launch of our integrated EcoSys + myTrack solution enhances how customers manage STOs and capital projects by providing actionable, real-time field visibility.”

“This is about accuracy, visibility and velocity of data,” said MCi’s President, Ken Naughton. “With this integration, project leaders don’t have to wait 30, 60 or 90 days to discover issues — they can respond in real time with confidence. It’s about moving from reporting to real-time action.”

Designed with implementation expertise from FTI Consulting, the turnkey integrated solution is already seeing strong traction among clients managing complex capital and turnaround portfolios. Key capabilities include:

Daily actuals for labor, equipment and materials

SPI/CPI and burn rate metrics within hours of shift completion

Real-time vendor performance tracking by crew, skill or PO

Full alignment across industry-leading scheduling, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, myTrack and EcoSys

MCi and Hexagon announced the EcoSys + myTrack integrated solution last month at Hexagon LIVE Global 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where it drew significant interest from industry leaders in energy, chemicals, construction and manufacturing. Live demonstrations highlighted how integration empowers teams to proactively course correct, improve forecasting accuracy and eliminate billing surprises with real-time visibility into contractor performance.

About Hexagon

Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division helps clients design, construct and operate more profitable, safe and sustainable industrial facilities. We empower customers to unlock data, accelerate industrial project modernization and digital maturity, increase productivity and move the sustainability needle.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR.

For more information, visit hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

About MCi

MCi empowers companies to maximize visibility, control, and productivity across their contractor workforce and spend. MCi’s myTrack platform delivers automated contract compliance and a unified, real-time view of labor, equipment and materials costs — enabling smarter, safer execution of maintenance, turnarounds, capital projects and daily operations. With the addition of MCi’s Insights-as-a-Service and managed services, organizations can tap into more than 35 years of expertise to drive even greater value from myTrack and unlock new opportunities to boost site performance and efficiency. myTrack is deployed across the globe at over 400+ industrial sites.

For more information, visit managementcontrols.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024.

For more information, visit fticonsulting.com.