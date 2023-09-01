A newly launched, dramatically upgraded version of Titan, the next generation Titan 2, maintains its position as the only fixed benzene-specific monitor in the world.

In accordance with recent legislation changes, Titan 2 offers enhanced stability and sensitivity, supporting ION Science’s continued mission of protecting lives and preserving the environment.

Users of the original Titan will be familiar with the instrument’s accuracy and performance. However, with the new Titan 2 they will see core enhancements such as a new rugged manifold, a piezoelectric micro pump for enhanced stability, a lower limit of detection and updated PC software for easier management and control.

"Benzene is a toxic, carcinogenic gas representing a serious threat to many workers, as well as the environment," explains Duncan Johns, ION Science’s group managing director. "It is therefore vital that staff are protected by monitors that can continuously measure benzene at the low levels required by increasingly stringent international regulations. Titan 2 is the only commercially available, truly selective, fixed, continuous benzene monitor worldwide that can meet this requirement."

New benzene-specific monitor designed for tighter regulations Titan 2 application equipment

Titan 2 is highly accurate and sensitive when it comes to detecting benzene, making it a great choice for various industries, including O&G, bulk storage, chemical manufacturing and processing, and asphalt production.

Benzene’s recommended occupational exposure limit has been reduced to 1 ppm as the 8-hour, total weight average exposure limit, but health problems have been reported at levels below this, prompting calls for even lower limits. The current European Union limit is set at 1 ppm but will be lowered to 0.5 ppm in April 2024.

The Titan 2 uses advanced technology and a top-of-the-line photoionization detector (PID) to measure benzene at levels as low as 0.02 ppm. At the other end of the scale, it can detect benzene at up to 20 ppm, delivering high speed and sensitivity.

A gas sample is captured every 60 seconds, which is then conditioned for another 60 seconds to allow a precise benzene measurement, ensuring a consistent flow of real-time data. The latest version now incorporates the piezoelectric micro pump which delivers enhanced pressure and flow to ensure a rapid response and unrivalled reliability.

Titan 2 is highly accurate and sensitive when it comes to detecting benzene, making it a great choice for the O&G industry.

Titan 2 also features visible alarm capability, triggering an alert when benzene concentrations reach operator-configurable levels. Twin relay outputs enable the integration of the unit with existing site alarm systems, while easy-to-use firmware allows a simplified calibration procedure. For analysis of readings captured by Titan 2, both 4-20 mA and Modbus RS-485 communication protocols can be utilized.

A proven separation method ensures specific readings for benzene, with an easy-to-read display. An internally regulated heating system ensures stable operation even at extreme temperatures, and the new robust housing reduces contamination risk and allows for extended use in the harshest environments.

Titan 2 has been designed to comply with international safety standards, including ATEX, IECEx and the Qualified Presumption of Safety preassessment, making it safe for use in any environment, as well as featuring an IP65 Ingress Protection rating. ION Science’s PID technology has been independently verified as the best-performing on the market, providing reliable, definite solutions backed by outstanding product support. The MiniPID T2 10.0 eV Sensor features a patented design that eliminates any potential humidity interference, allowing for quick response time, exceptional sensitivity and accuracy.

The Titan 2 service module is designed to be backward compatible, so in conjunction with a simple firmware upgrade now provides existing Titan customers with a quick and convenient upgrade opportunity.

For more information, visit ionscience.com/usa.