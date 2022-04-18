Need environmental laboratory testing? Enthalpy Analytical gets it right, from the start

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Fast. Reliable. Sound Data

When beginning your next fenceline, ambient air, vapor intrusion or fugitive emissions monitoring programs, you should look for responsive industry professionals who are on the leading edge of EPA Method 325B fenceline measurements, and who can provide sub-ppb Volatile Organic Compound analysis. Being equipped with fast, high-quality data will help you make confident decisions from the onset. Enthalpy Analytical’s new state-of-the-art ambient air laboratory in Deer Park, Texas, is now open and has the testing solutions you need.

Robust Analytical Solutions

Enthalpy has been a trusted laboratory partner of a wide range of industries in the public and private sector for over 20 years. Using a comprehensive approach all your project needs are evaluated from beginning to end. New technologies and methods such as EPA Method 325B are supported. Since Enthalpy experts worked closely with the EPA developing EPA Method 325B, the Enthalpy team of scientists have a thorough understanding of the requirements for implementing a successful fenceline monitoring program.

Data is Enthalpy’s Superpower

Technical expertise, coupled with a deep understanding of federal, state, and local regulations, means Enthalpy provides customers with full-service solutions to all their testing needs.

Air – Stationary Source Emissions, Fugitive Emissions, Ambient Air Monitoring, VaporIntrusion, and Soil-Gass

Soil, Water & Sediment

Environmental Toxicology

Ultratrace

PFAS

Answers. Advice. Assurance

Enthalpy’s comprehensive l services and environmental solutions can meet your toughest challenges. Scientists and project managers work with all stakeholders to ensure data quality objectives for each project are met and project-specific questions, in advance of sample analysis, are addressed. Methods performed by scientists follow strict conformance with local, state, or federal guidelines and additional internal QA/QC criteria. From remediation sites to groundwater investigations to hazardous waste determination, Enthalpy is your partner for success from the start.

Enthalpy is pleased to announce the official opening of the Deer Park, Texas, laboratory expansion. This new state-of-the-art air laboratory features latest generation Agilent GC/MS systems, latest generation Entech sample preconcentrators, and brand-new sampling equipment (canisters and flow controllers).

Our expanded testing capabilities include:

Ambient air/fenceline samples (TO-15 scan)

Indoor air samples (TO-15 SIM)

Soil vapor samples (TO-15 scan)

Stack emission and process samples (TO-15 scan)

Benefit from a national presence, in-house knowledge, and an unrivaled team of scientists working for you. To find out more about Enthalpy’s solutions or to get a quote, visit Enthalpy.com.