Powering AI with gas: 450+ decision-makers meet in Austin

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NatGas to Power For AI Data Centers:

Exploring all aspects of commercial transactions spanning the value chain for natgas fueling electricity generation to power AI Data Centers.

The NatGas to Power Forum (brought to you by the producers of the LDC Gas Forums (4) & Gulf Coast Energy Forum) is a new purpose-built event focused on addressing the substantial incremental demand for electricity driven by AI Data Centers, as well as other new market electrification initiatives. Given the magnitude and urgency of supplying electricity to satisfy AI Data Center demand, combined with limitations on availability of existing electric grid incremental capacity, natural gas has emerged as the preferred fuel source for incremental electric generation. Natural gas is uniquely positioned to offer the reliability, affordability, and security, in the near term, versus other fuel sources. The scope of the NatGas to Power Forum will focus on natural gas fired power generation. The NatGas to Power Forum will explore market opportunities and implications, spanning the value chain, from a commercial perspective. This encompasses all aspects of monetizing transactions to develop and sustain the capability to utilize natural gas to generate electricity to serve AI data centers, including fuel acquisition, transportation to the facility, power generation, and ongoing sale of electricity to the AI Data Center.

The phenomenal projections for growth in electricity demand attributed to development of AI Data Centers will stretch the capabilities of the existing electric grid. With limited existing utility grid capacity, incremental electric generation capacity must be created in short order. Natural Gas has quickly emerged as the preferred fuel for generating electricity for AI Data Centers. AI Data Centers have unique and rigorous performance requirements that demand very specific critical criteria to ensure uninterrupted operation. Natural Gas is uniquely qualified to satisfy these critical criteria including: speed-to-market, reliability, availability, and affordability.

2026 agenda discussion topics:

The Agenda for each of the 6 events in the LDC Gas Forum series is structured to explore market opportunities and implications, spanning the value chain, from a commercial perspective. Topics include all aspects of monetizing transactions to develop and sustain the capability to utilize natural gas to generate electricity to serve AI data centers. Key topics include:

NatGas To Power Market Overview: AI Data Center Electric Requirements (by Project/Phase/Timing); Utility Grid Capabilities Data Center Value Chain: Who, What, When, Where, Why of Powering AI Data Centers; NatGas to Power 101 Power Strategy For New Data Center Development: Utility Grid vs. Self Generated Power; Data Center Development Project Considerations; Case Studies Electric Demand: Clarifying Real Data Center Demand; Competing Demand For Gas-Fired Electricity (e.g. Utility; IPP; Industrial; EV; etc.) Energy Policy: Geopolitical Implications; U.S. Energy Dominance; AI Global Race – Speed to Market Regulatory Developments: Utility Grid Rate Design NatGas Production: Optimal Producing Basins Supplying U.S. Gulf Coast LNG Exports NatGas Infrastructure: Capabilities; Constraints; Storage; New projects; Virtual Pipeline Other: Gas/Electric Coordination; NatGas Supply Chain Considerations; Technology; Low Carbon Energy

Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Data; Insights; Analysis; Networking; Deal Making

Upstream; Midstream; Downstream; Marketing; Analytics

The NatGas to Power Forum offers participants a proven winning formula, providing the optimal opportunity to:

Insight: up-to-the minute actionable content, insight and analysis from leading industry subject matter experts un up-to-the-minute topics, including examination of pending issues and real-world examples of proven solutions Network: participation by representatives from notable organizations spanning the AI Data Center value chain; meet with new potential counterparties; reinforce relationships with existing customers & counterparties; identify experienced suppliers of key services and products Opportunity – identify commercial opportunities and even conclude transactions at the Nat Gas to Power Forum Educate – improve understanding of intricacies of producing, transporting and purchasing natural gas to generate electricity for AI Data Centers Market – brand promotion; establish value proposition; identify competitive landscape

The NatGas to Power Forum (NGTPF) is a unique, purpose-built event bringing together stakeholders across the value chain involved in conceptualization, development and operation of AI Data Centers. The NatGas to Power Forum is brought to you by the producers of the hugely successful, three-decade old, LDC Gas Forum event series).

For more information visit: www.ldcgasforums.com

Contact Christy Coleman at ccoleman@accessintel.com or 713-343-1873.