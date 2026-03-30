Mind the Gaps: How facilities are smartly simplifying their turnaround scopes

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Splitting a turnaround scope across multiple contractors and hoping the pieces fit together is a gamble most facilities can no longer afford. Compressed schedules, rising scope complexity and the unrelenting pressure to return units on time demand a different approach — a single partner with the capabilities to own the full scope and the accountability to answer for all of it.

Expand Turner Industries' Specialized Services Division uses drones, robotics, and advanced ultrasound and radiography technologies to inspect facilities and identify asset integrity issues.

There's a reason facilities across the Gulf Coast and beyond trust Turner Industries with their most critical work. Turnarounds don't leave room for second chances. The company's consolidated Specialty Services Division answers that call with a single, coordinated approach: one point of contact, one unified scope and one team accountable for results.

Eliminating the gaps in event work

When turnaround scopes are split across multiple contractors, the gaps between them become the biggest risk. Miscommunication, scheduling conflicts and safety inconsistencies add up fast. Turner's approach eliminates those gaps by bringing a full suite of specialized capabilities under a single coordinated team.

Turnkey capabilities for event work

Turner's Specialty Services Division brings the following to every turnaround:

Specialized Welding Services (SWS): 25 years of complex alloy welding, heater repairs, and pressure vessel modifications with ultra-low rejection rates.

NDE & Inspections: Drones, robotics, and advanced ultrasound and radiography technologies that identify asset integrity issues.

Rope Access: Safe, efficient access to confined or elevated spaces, reducing project timelines and disruption.

Industrial & Environmental Services: Hydro blasting, vacuum trucks, and civil services that keep operations moving and compliant.

Results that reflect the approach

These capabilities are planned and managed as a single coordinated scope. Welding, inspection, access and environmental services working together rather than in isolation. When a project requires additional depth, Turner's construction, maintenance, fabrication and crane and rigging divisions are there to support it.

Recent projects demonstrate what that coordination looks like. A turnaround in Plaquemine, La., included 21,000 feet of pipe fabrication and installation, 6,495 welds completed, and over 400 scaffolds erected, all with zero OSHA recordables across more than 251,000 work hours. In Corpus Christi, Texas, a team of 280 Turner employees logged more than 330,000 total safe work hours across simultaneous turnaround, construction and maintenance scopes.

For more information, visit turner-industries.com.