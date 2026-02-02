Marathon Petroleum invests in robotic technology for tank inspections

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Marathon Petroleum is entering the new year with participation in a funding round at Square Robot, Inc. - a submersible robotic tank inspection company that Marathon is currently deploying across its network of terminals and refineries.

The relationship extends beyond capital. Marathon is also contributing technical input to support the design and development of Square Robot’s next generation robotic platform and payloads, drawing from real-world inspection requirements across large-scale refining and terminal assets. Square Robot’s current capabilities allow Marathon to keep tanks online while achieving a detailed understanding of its asset integrity, all while meeting compliance with API 653 requirements.

Marathon’s collaboration and investment in Square Robot solidifies growing operator interest in inspection methods that keep tanks utilized and personnel out of confined spaces. With Square Robot capturing large, high-resolution data sets from tank bottoms that were previously difficult to monitor, Square Robot provides operators with the information needed to track asset condition and support proactive integrity management.

Square Robot’s robotic inspection systems are designed to operate in product-filled tanks, using phased-array ultrasonic sensors, patented navigation, and other payloads to map and inspect tank bottom conditions. The equipment is certified for C1D1 and C1D2 hazardous locations, enabling safe inspections without confined space entry while facilities continue normal operations.

To date, Square Robot has completed over 350 on-stream tank inspections across 16 countries, working with clients across refining, terminal, petrochemical and power generation operations. These inspections have contributed to an estimated $150 million in cost reductions by avoiding downtime, cleaning, and lost product. More than 200,427 hours of confined space entry have been eliminated, and an estimated 695 tonnes of CO2 emissions have been contained by keeping tanks online.

As large operators continue to look for safer and more predictable inspection methods, Square Robot’s work with companies like Marathon reflects a shift in how tank integrity programs are being executed. Rather than accepting the status quo, the focus is on utilizing technology to deliver consistent data while reducing risk, cost, and environmental impact across operating assets. Already widely recognized as the leaders in robotic tank inspections, it is abundantly apparent that with partners like Marathon, Square Robot has both the resources and drive to change the face of online tank inspection and maintenance.

For more information, visit squarerobot.com.