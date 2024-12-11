Expand Managing risks of hazardous material releases Toxic infiltration calculation results

In high-risk industries like petrochemicals, accidental releases of hazardous materials pose serious safety and health challenges.

Operating safely is crucial to business success, and Blast Resource Group (BRG) plays a key role in helping its clients manage these risks.



Known for its robust blast-resistant structures and comprehensive engineering services, BRG provides solutions tailored to fire hazards, toxic material releases and explosion risk management. The company’s expertise supports safer workplaces through innovative facility siting studies and specialized toxic refuge assessments, equipping operators with the tools to protect both personnel and assets.

Comprehensive facility siting studies

Founded in 2015, BRG’s engineering services include explosion, fire and toxic hazard assessments per OSHA 1910.119. BRG's experts conduct facility siting studies aligned with industry standards, including API RP 752. Specializing in designing and evaluating safe havens, BRG’s team performs building pressurization testing and infiltration modeling to assess air leakage and improve refuge performance, enhancing toxic refuge reliability.

Case study: Toxic refuge assessment

Following a local chlorine release, BRG helped a client assess potential exposure risks by conducting blower door testing and toxic gas infiltration modeling, measuring air leakage and designing emergency response plans for personnel protection.

BRG’s full-service approach — from assessment through design implementation — provides companies with solutions to minimize operational risks, emphasizing the goal of zero accidents and no lost time incidents.

For more, visit blastresourcegroup.com.