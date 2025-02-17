Managing hot spots in primary reformers

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Hot spots in primary reformers represent a challenging and potentially costly maintenance issue for processing plants. These localized areas of excessive temperature not only threaten structural integrity and operational continuity but can also lead to substantial economic losses through forced shutdowns. Learn common causes of hot spots, inspection methods and how to fix a hot spot on a live fired heater, with recent case studies.

Understanding the challenge of hot spots on primary reformers

A typical hot spot on a reformer shell

Primary reformers are critical components in chemical and petrochemical processes, where maintaining optimal temperature distribution is essential for both operational efficiency and equipment longevity. Hot spots typically manifest in reformers because the refractory lining has become compromised. Refractory linings are insulating and minimize heat loss, making them essential to retaining the high-temperature environment.

Refractory maintenance and repairs are typically undertaken during planned shutdowns. If refractory failure results in an unplanned shutdown, it can cost plants more than $1m/day in lost production.

Common causes of hot spots

The two most common root causes of hot spots are often refractory anchor failure or premature aging of the refractory itself due to localized flame impingement from burner operations.

1. Refractory anchor failure

Refractory anchor failure often occurs due to corrosion of the welded joint between the anchor and the external steel shell of the fired heater. This failure mechanism typically involves:

Hot flue gases penetrating through the refractory lining

Condensation of these gases upon reaching the cooler shell

Rapid oxidation or corrosion of the weakest point, which is usually the weld

Once the anchor support is compromised, individual refractory components such as bricks or modules can fall away, exposing the metal shell. This creates a domino effect, leading to the failure of adjacent refractory lining.

2. Flame impingement

Unless specifically designed, flame impingement may cause localized areas of premature failure of the refractory, leading to loss of insulation and hot spot formation.

Consequences of hot spots

Hot spots can trigger interconnected problems that severely impact operational efficiency, structural integrity and equipment longevity.

How to inspect primary reformers for damage

Often the first sign of refractory failure is a hot spot on the external steel shell since direct observation of the problem area is not possible. Integrated Global Services (IGS) has designed and developed a Cetek® Lancescope™ fired heater inspection tool. It allows the undertaking of a high-temperature furnace inspection to determine the scope of the problem, often avoiding an expensive shutdown of the heater.

The hot inspection system uses a state-of-the-art digital camera system, which provides clear, detailed images of problem areas up to 3000°F (1650°C). The furnace inspection system can be inserted into openings as small as 3” (7.62cm) and reach up to 20 ft (6m). In applications below 1000°F (540°C), the heater inspection system provides illumination via a high-temperature light source for optimum clarity.

The benefits of performing a hot inspection include:

Performed while the unit is in operation

Provides insight into production availability

Identifies damage in early stages

Allows for a planned repair schedule

Reduces maintenance costs

Minimizes repair downtime

Maximizes production

How to fix a hot spot on a live fired heater

Preventative maintenance is always recommended, however, if a hot spot does occur, there are several options to consider. One option is to interrupt production to take the asset offline and carry out conventional repairs. Alternatively, the furnace can continue to run at reduced performance until the next planned turnaround. However, this could exacerbate any existing damage.

Alternatively, an online refractory repair service is offered by Hot-tek™, where there is no need to bring the heater off-line and production will not be interrupted or capacity limited.

A team of refractory technicians can be mobilized at short notice and the repair involves creating minimal access point openings to insert specially designed components and repair material, delivering a semi-permanent repair lasting at least until the next turnaround.

Case study 1: Live repair solution in Qatar

Fertilizer plant overview

Asset owner:

Leading fertilizer manufacturer in Qatar

Operations:

Six trains in ammonia and urea production

Repairing a hot spot on a live fired heater

Challenge:

Hot spot identified in Ammonia train 3, necessitating urgent repair

A leading fertilizer manufacturer in Qatar recently faced a critical hot spot issue in their third ammonia production train's reformer duct area. The situation was particularly challenging as initial repair attempts had failed. The original repair strategy of welding a patch plate proved insufficient, with subsequent cracking occurring at the interface between the substrate and the new alloy plate.

Evaluation of available options

The plant could repair the hot spot offline by isolating the train, but that option would prove costly. The plant would have faced a minimum two-week shutdown.

The economic impact of avoiding such a shutdown is substantial. Another alternative would be to repair the hot spot on a live reformer during its normal operation. Such repair requires expertise and equipment not typically possessed by general contractors.

As a result, the plant reached out to IGS, an efficiency and reliability solutions provider. The implementation of Hot-Tek™ Hot Refractory Repair (HRR) technology enabled repairs to be completed during normal operations, eliminating the need for a costly shutdown. The repair was executed over nine shifts while maintaining full production capacity.

Plant manager feedback

The plant manager said:

“The entire plant management witnessed the installation process, appreciating the innovative approach that averted a potential shutdown. We even hosted a small celebration at the end of the project.”

Key outcomes included:

Successful repair without operational interruption

Extension of the maintenance window by one year

Improved refractory performance post-repair

Significant cost savings through shutdown avoidance

Case study 2: Internal refractory repair on a live small modular reactor

Plant overview

This project took place at a major U.S. fertilizer manufacturer producing a diverse range of products including:

Anhydrous ammonia

Urea and urea blends

Ammonium nitrate solution

Phosphate and potash

Ammonium polyphosphate

Sulfur-based products

The challenge

The plant faced a critical maintenance challenge when a significant hot spot developed on their ammonia reformer's external steel shell at a former manway location.

Refractory maintenance and repairs are typically undertaken during planned shutdowns. If this refractory failure resulted in an unplanned shutdown, it could have cost the plant more than $1m/day in lost production.

Other challenges included:

Operating conditions included bridgewall temperatures of approximately 1850°F

Complete failure of 7-inch refractory lining

Visible steel distortion due to excessive temperatures

Initial hot spot repair attempt

The plant personnel attempted to repair this area on their own by installing a steel box over the affected area and filling it with castable refractory.

This temporary solution failed within two weeks, highlighting the need for a more robust approach. Facing the prospect of an expensive emergency shutdown, plant management sought expertise from IGS.

Live small modular reactor repair solution implementation

IGS deployed its proprietary Hot-tek HRR service, which enabled repairs during normal operations. The repair process involved several steps:

Creation of access points under negative pressure Installation of protective refractory to shield workers from radiant heat Installation of hot refractory baskets flush with existing refractory Management of structural hazards, including careful handling of an exposed structural beam

Key technical achievements

The project was successfully completed in three days, maintaining full operational capacity throughout the repair.

The solution resulted in reduced temperature in the primary repair area from over 536°F to under 100°F.

IGS successfully addressed a second identified hot spot, bringing temperatures down from over 500°F to 70°F.

Case study 3: Live heater maintenance saves methanol complex $30 million

Located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the largest methanol producing complex in the world had hot spot issues in two separate furnaces.

Localized refractory failure leads to hot spots. In this case some hot spots on the external shell reached temperatures of 915°C. These hot spots present a health and safety hazard, energy wastage, poor performance and even complete fired heater shutdown.

Hot-tek repair on live heater

Over 80 hot spots have been safely repaired on live heater units, 3 and 5, back-to-back, over the course of one month.

$30 million savings

The only viable alternative to the Hot-tek solution would be to shut down the heaters and repair them offline.

Unit 5 produces $2.3 million of methanol per day. Conventional repairs would have taken 8 days to complete.

Unit 3 produces $1.2 million of methanol per day. Conventional repairs would have taken 10 days to complete.

Eliminating the need for shutdown and any loss of production has saved the complex $30 million.

Revolutionizing reformer maintenance

Managing hot spots in primary reformers remains a time-sensitive challenge for processing plants. These areas not only pose immediate risks to operational safety and equipment integrity but can also result in substantial financial losses if not addressed promptly and effectively. While traditional approaches to hot spot repair often require downtime, potentially resulting in millions of dollars in lost production, there are solutions available to repair hot spots online.

Advanced technologies such as HRR enables plants to conduct repairs while maintaining normal operations, effectively eliminating the need for costly shutdowns. The case studies presented in this article demonstrate the substantial economic benefits of this approach, with some facilities saving upwards of $30 million by avoiding production interruptions.

The future of primary reformer maintenance lies in these modern technologies and methodologies that prioritize both operational continuity and equipment integrity. Plants that adopt such solutions position themselves to achieve greater operational efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and improved long-term reliability of their critical equipment.

