Making the world more sustainable with advanced materials

The demand for a more sustainable future is accelerating. Resources are becoming scarce and harder to access, and the pace of change is adding to the demand for new advanced materials.

At Morgan Advanced Materials, utilizing carbon and ceramics we develop advanced materials to make the world more sustainable, and to improve the quality of life. This purpose drives our people to solve complex customer problems: from managing heat and enabling greener technologies, to supporting improved medical diagnostics and protecting life.

Our purpose "to use advanced materials to make the world more sustainable, and to improve the quality of life", is underpinned by our safe, ethical and inclusive culture, embraced by our nearly 8,000 employees spanning 30+ countries. Working across many industries and markets, we deliver the materials science and technologies the world needs now.

Our Thermal Ceramics business innovates, develops, manufactures, and supplies intelligently engineered thermal management and passive fire protection insulation solutions to a wide variety of industries and market sectors.

We harness the ingenuity, passion and expertise of our applications engineers and industry expertise to pursue advanced ceramic and microporous insulation solutions. We offer market leading products and systems for thermal management and passive fire protection as insulating fibers, firebricks, monolithics and microporous, although it is our integrated approach, which incorporates design, manufacture and installation which really sets us apart.

A leader in our portfolio is the distinctive Pyro-Bloc® Module. Pyro-Bloc Modules are no doubt a familiar name to anyone working with or building furnaces, kilns and industrial boilers. Used all over the world as a quick and safe solution for lining and insulating, Pyro-Bloc Modules were introduced more than 45 years ago and has been setting the standard for quality and versatility ever since. As with all technology however, new developments and changes in the industry mean we never stand still.

Pyro-Bloc Modules combine a monolithic fiber construction with a higher standard density than folded modules, they are ideal for an array of high temperature applications from furnace and boiler lining to incinerators. Pyro-Bloc has been used worldwide in stack, flare and ductwork linings; and are ideally suited for applications in Petrochemical and Refineries like fired heaters and reformers.

Pyro-Bloc Modules reduce the risks of hot spots and lining failures. They are a true monolithic fiber module and combine the insulating material advantages of high temperature insulation fiber with rapid furnace installation. Compared to standard folded modules, Pyro-Bloc modules feature higher density, better tolerance compliance, superior resistance to erosion from high velocity gas, and significant installation advantages than standard folded modules.

Pyro-Bloc Modules reduce the risks of hot spots and lining failures.

With their higher standard density, they are ideal for applications with harsh conditions, and where a high velocity of air moving through the unit tends to abuse linings. The material’s higher density options are particularly suitable for resisting wear and tear damage in areas that typically sustain a significant amount of abuse, including walkways where personnel conduct cleanouts.

Pyro-Bloc Modules monolithic fiber constriction is easy to cut and fit around openings and modify in the field. It provides a superior finished surface for special shapes like peep site frames, tube penetrations and burner tiles. The Pyro-Bloc Modules are especially ideal for corners, bullnoses, or transition sections and can be installed with far fewer through joints running from the hot face to the cold face.

Rapid Response and Delivery for US Projects

We are excited to announce the availability of its exclusive Pyro-Bloc M Module Rapid Response and Delivery Program to provide more efficient availability and delivery for projects across the US. Our new initiative guarantees shipment within 48 hours of order placement.

This program is driven from our US manufacturing facility for Pyro-Bloc Modules. With this new program, we are better able to support unexpected maintenance challenges and bring solutions to your project rapidly. Learn more.

Wherever you are in the world, Morgan Advanced Materials global network of offices and manufacturing facilities ensures that you will be provided with the highest levels of service and support, throughout the development, purchasing and installation of your thermal management and passive fire protection solutions.

Contact us today, place your order before 12:00pm EST and your Pyro-Bloc Modules will be shipped by COB the next business day.