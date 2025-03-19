NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

For 90 years, Rain for Rent has been at the forefront of providing turnkey solutions for the O&G industry. Always innovating, Rain for Rent continuously develops and integrates cutting-edge monitoring solutions to enhance jobsite safety, reduce operational costs and optimize system reliability. From the simplest to the most complex jobs, Rain for Rent’s engineered solutions can be augmented by instrumentation to provide process safety benefits throughout the entirety of a project lifecycle.

Expand Level up process safety with automation and monitoring

Rain for Rent’s Internet of Things (IoT) instrumentation line incorporates safety measures into rental solutions that help minimize incidents in measurable ways, adding value and increasing protection. The IoT line includes the Co-Pilot: a pump monitoring unit tracking temperature, vibration and location, providing continuous monitoring and remote control, as well as alerts, reports and notifications; the Tank Level Gauge: an ideal sensor for level measurement in tanks, sends data to the RainLink® portal, an easy to use platform for simple acquisition, presentation and processing of measured values; and Ranger: an IoT cellular transmitter utilizing LTE-M/NB-IoT technology to bring sensor data directly to the cloud for a complete monitoring and alarming service.

Instrumentation: An application for high volume tank management during TAR

During the chemical cleaning phase of a winter turnaround, a refinery needed a redundant tank level monitoring system to remotely monitor approximately 570,000 gal of seven different chemicals stored in 30 — 21,000-gal frac tanks. Redundant tank level monitoring uses multiple sensors to measure tank levels, helping prevent spills if one sensor fails or is disrupted by environmental factors or changes to site conditions. Concerned about the risk of spills due to level indicator failure, the refinery sought a cost-effective backup indicator to verify tank levels while keeping its field team connected and engaged in the process.

Rain for Rent provided an IoT Tank Level Gauge system designed to meet the refinery's needs for redundant tank level indication, mobile alerts for high tank levels, periodic tank level tracking and remote monitoring across 30 tanks. As soon as the refinery gave the green light, Rain for Rent began the installation process. Within two days, the system was fully installed, configured and operational. Following installation, Rain for Rent provided comprehensive training for the refinery’s field team, ensuring they could efficiently use the online dashboard to manage the monitoring system.

Immediate benefits of the IOT Tank Level Monitoring Gauge system included:

Operational integrity was maintained with high-level notifications sent every 15 minutes once a tank reached a designated high level, ensuring additional team involvement and enhancing spill prevention.

was maintained with high-level notifications sent every 15 minutes once a tank reached a designated high level, ensuring additional team involvement and enhancing spill prevention. Quick access to the online dashboard for the turnaround team via custom, project-specific QR codes.

for the turnaround team via custom, project-specific QR codes. 24-hour visibility of all tank levels on one screen via the online dashboard provided quick, in-field level verification.

on one screen via the online dashboard provided quick, in-field level verification. Continuous field team engagement with the project — as tank levels updated periodically within the database, in-person inspections, as required by the refinery, still held their place.

— as tank levels updated periodically within the database, in-person inspections, as required by the refinery, still held their place. Tank tracking with GPS location provided easy on-rent/off-rent date verification in addition to tank level monitoring.

provided easy on-rent/off-rent date verification in addition to tank level monitoring. 15-minute installation with remote configuration — allowing updates and changes to be made from anywhere with internet access.

— allowing updates and changes to be made from anywhere with internet access. Standalone system required no customer IT department, approval or setup. The only requirement was access to cell service.

The refinery found the IoT Tank Level Gauge system highly useful, as it alleviated its safety concerns by allowing it to remotely and simultaneously monitor all tank levels. The refinery plans to continue using the system for day-to-day tank needs in addition to its next turnaround. The refinery shared, “The system worked very well; we were short a tank coordinator on the TAR and this system made it easy to manage tank levels by being able to see all the tanks from our control room. The dashboard trending helped us troubleshoot some inconsistencies with chemical dosing in the field.”

Rain for Rent's longstanding commitment to safety, innovation, environmental responsibility and customer satisfaction has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking temporary liquid-handling systems. By offering integrated services and technical expertise through a responsive network of nationwide locations, Rain for Rent continues to be an industry leader, providing customers with the solutions they need to succeed.

For more information, or to schedule a Lunch and Learn meeting, visit rainforrent.com.