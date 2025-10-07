JLG addresses O&G industry challenges with innovative solutions

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The oil and gas industry is experiencing a profound transformation, marked by significant challenges in workforce dynamics, technological integration and operational efficiency. At JLG, we are at the forefront of addressing these complex industry shifts through purpose-driven innovation and customer-inspired solutions.

The Changing Workforce Landscape

The O&G industry faces a challenge with a shrinking pool of skilled labor, especially as veteran operators retire and younger workers bring different expectations to the field. This changing workforce demands a fundamental reimagining of equipment design and functionality.

JLG® access equipment is designed to help bridge this gap. Our approach focuses on making machines more user-friendly and consistent. We simplify controls and design equipment with commonality to make operations intuitive and efficient for less experienced workers. Load-sensing technology exemplifies this strategy, built into machines to reduce the possibility of exceeding load capacity and enhance safety.

Technologies like JLG ClearSky Smart Fleet™ IoT (Internet of Things) fleet management platform and Online Express® aftermarket support system are crucial in this transformation. These digital platforms, specifically designed to resonate with the digitally native workforce, offer opportunities to increase knowledge and skills, digitize daily processes and provide detailed information to streamline maintenance and repair work.

Strategies for Training

It can be years before someone is comfortable and efficient with the tools needed to construct, maintain, turnaround or remodel oil and gas facilities and infrastructure. Regardless, it’s important to introduce oil and gas crews to the equipment as quickly as possible. That way, they’ll continuously improve their proficiency as they progress in their roles.

For this reason, JLG offers operators through JLG University to the oil and gas industry, teaching crews how to safely operate mobile elevated work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers. We also offer supervisor training, as well as maintenance training for boom lifts, scissor lifts and telehandlers. A trained operator enhances safety, a trained supervisor promotes compliance and a trained mechanic is more efficient.

Minimizing Downtime

Oil and gas operations frequently occur in environments that pose risks — from offshore rigs to oil fields to refineries containing hazardous materials. In such situations, equipment downtime can halt production and result in millions of dollars in lost revenue. That’s why JLG solutions are engineered to keep machines up and running, even in the most remote environments.

For oil and gas companies, every machine hour counts. Leveraging digital technologies effectively can transform how fleets are managed across vast and remote operations. For example, self-diagnosing machines can help reduce downtime, enhance productivity and provide maximum safety to everyone on oil and gas job sites.

That’s why ClearSky Smart Fleet provides real-time machine health updates, by wirelessly connecting to JLG equipment and looking at everything from fuel and battery levels to hours, battery charge and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), enabling crews to proactively address maintenance issues before they become on-site hazards. And, our Online Express parts ordering system streamlines access to replacement parts, reducing repair delays. The combination of these two technologies allows O&G crews to detect issues early, schedule service proactively and avoid costly breakdowns.

Data as a Strategic Asset

Today with ClearSky Smart Fleet, JLG provides actionable insights into machine utilization and maintenance needs. These insights help operators extend equipment lifecycles, streamline compliance reporting and make informed decisions about fleet deployment.

As data becomes less expensive and can be gathered from more sources, JLG can leverage it even further to address three key strategies:

Consolidating Data at Faster Speeds: We can collect more granular data faster by integrating more sensors and technologies. This enables us to move beyond basic metrics, such as location and hours, to deeper, more detailed insights about machine performance. Informing Future Project Development: Analyzing detailed utilization data, diagnostics and machine performance allows us to identify patterns and trends that directly inform design decisions. This approach enables us to tailor products more precisely to meet the specific needs of the oil and gas industry. Disseminating Data to Clients: Through platforms like ClearSky Smart Fleet, we provide oil and gas equipment users with access to actionable insights. Customers can monitor their fleets, optimize maintenance schedules and continue to make better informed decisions about their equipment.

The Future of Equipment Technology

In addition to utilizing data more, we anticipate that the equipment marketplace will be driven by advancements in sustainability, robotics and increased accessibility to technology. Technology plays a crucial role in eliminating safety risks and enhancing efficiency in oil and gas operations.

The oil and gas sector is under increasing pressure to improve environmental performance while maintaining efficiency. For electric vehicles, the primary focus is meeting customer desires for cleaner, quieter machines with zero emissions. JLG’s electric and hybrid machines support operators in meeting emissions targets without sacrificing productivity. These machines are well-suited for use in refineries and offshore platforms where noise and exhaust emissions are strictly limited. We are also addressing challenges related to battery life, charging times and maintaining productivity.

Our vision for robotics includes increasing work done remotely and using autonomous functionality and/or equipment to complete tasks safely and efficiently. For example, the remote boom control option on JLG rotating telehandlers demonstrates how advanced technologies are already enhancing existing equipment.

Looking ahead, we are exploring ways to advance lower-level autonomy that can take on repetitive material handling tasks or manual manipulation, thereby reducing labor demand. We recognize the highly dynamic nature of oil and gas job sites makes universal solutions challenging, so our targeted innovations will help oil and gas companies align with industry expectations while maintaining operational excellence.

Accessible Technology for All Customers

With customers in the oil and gas industry ranging from professional contracting companies to large industrial corporations, our goal is to design products and solutions that cater to the full spectrum of needs. The key is ensuring technology related to safety, operations and other aspects is accessible and beneficial to all customers, regardless of size or tech proficiency.

We achieve this by emphasizing training, support and distribution. Comprehensive training and ongoing support help customers understand how to use new technologies effectively, alleviating concerns about adopting unfamiliar tools.

Building More Than Machines

At JLG, we are not just manufacturing equipment. We continually innovate and adapt to meet the changing needs of the industries we serve, including the oil and gas sector, ensuring our products remain at the forefront of the technological evolution for our equipment owners and operators. By focusing on purpose-driven innovations, leveraging data and maintaining a customer-centric approach, we build solutions that improve safety, productivity and overall user experience.

