Flow capacity at supermajor refinery restored without halting production using customized AOGV design

In 2024, one of the world's major refineries located in the U.S. faced significant challenges due to blockages in a critical heat exchanger bundle. The blockage was so severe that it significantly impacted overall capacity.

To address this issue without a costly and time-consuming shutdown, Izomax isolated the problem area with a customized Add-On Gate Valve (AOGV) design that helped address several complex issues.

Complex challenges required communication and innovative solutions

The heat exchanger bundle required a complete overhaul, but several hurdles were in the way:

Complete isolation was required to allow for safe access for cleaning and a system overhaul. This was a major refinery, so a shutdown would be costly to supply chains and production. Therefore, the task needed to be completed without shutting down the plant. Multiple areas needed to be isolated separately. Izomax experts had to plan for the space and dimensional needs of multiple AOGVs in an isolated space. There were no flow meters, so estimates for psi levels, leaks and fluctuations relied on calculations. Safely isolating the area would require a custom AOGV design to fit the task.

Stopping the inlet charge gas flow without a shutdown was a significant challenge. While the AOGV had been used in systems with low flow rates, the uncertain calculated flow required a modified design to ensure success and safety. Izomax proposed a custom spade design that used hydraulic pistons to keep the spade centralized. This proposal was accepted by the client.

Izomax also had the customer and their experts attend a Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) at Izomax's Stavanger, Norway facilities to ensure all specific qualifications were met. This also allowed the client’s plant personnel to gain a comprehensive understanding of the Izomax systems and processes before they were introduced to the work site. The customers were also provided documentation throughout the entire process to ensure they were fully informed, and everything was approved.

Meticulous attention to detail at every step ensured a smooth project

Izomax’s site survey, including 3D scanning and modeling, ensured all dimensional and spatial restrictions around the affected areas were considered. The 18” charge gas inlet flange was isolated first, followed by the 18” charge gas outlet. Once isolation was confirmed on both, another AOGV was used for the 12” ethylene inlet.

Comprehensive leak tests were conducted before removing the dollar side plates on the heat exchanger bundle. The system was cleaned and reassembled, then a full post-assembly leak test was performed using Nitrogen to prevent process medium contamination. The Nitrogen was then purged and replaced with the process medium through the AOGV flushing ports.

A final leak test confirmed the success of the operation. The AOGVs and spade were removed, and the site returned to full working order. The job was completed successfully without any HSE incidents.

A million-dollar victory due to Izomax’s AOGV

Like most Izomax AOGV mechanical isolation projects, no costly and time-consuming hot work was required. The client estimated the AOGV system saved the plant around $1 million and restored the plant to full capacity without shutting down operations to do so.

The successful restoration of capacity at a supermajor U.S. refinery under complex conditions underscores the effectiveness of Izomax's AOGV mechanical isolation system. This case sets a benchmark for future projects, showcasing the importance of continuous innovation and collaboration between service providers and clients.

Izomax takes pride in the solutions they provide.

To learn more about this project and how Izomax’s AOGV can revolutionize industrial maintenance and repairs, visit izomax.com.