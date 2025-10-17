Innovation in Action is a video series that brings real-world solutions reshaping on-site heat treatment

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

For some, innovation has always been at the core of progress in the on-site heat treatment industry. As oil, gas, and energy projects become increasingly complex and facility owners' expectations continue to rise, heat treatment vendors must do more than provide services; they must deliver adaptable solutions that enhance safety, improve efficiency, and meet challenges head-on. In such a dynamic environment, innovation is not optional; for those looking to excel, it’s essential.

That perspective is at the heart of Superheat’s Innovation in Action video series, where industry experts and project leaders share real-world stories of how new approaches, advanced technologies, and flexible strategies are reshaping heat treatment execution. Each episode highlights a success story where innovation turned obstacles into opportunities, demonstrating the tangible benefits of better, safer, faster, and smarter heat treatment in action.

Episode 1: Safety First with the Vessel Checklist

Innovation begins with safety. In Superheat’s first episode, Bret Cadenhead, Regional Health and Safety Manager, highlighted how a proactive approach helped prevent potential lead paint exposure during an emergency job in South Louisiana. Their ever-evolving vessel checklist became a critical tool in safeguarding not only their team but also their client and other contractors on-site. This example reflects how decades of experience are systematically integrated into Superheat’s standard operating procedures, ensuring that safety is embedded in every step of the process. Watch Episode 1 to see how smart planning drives safer execution.

Episode 2: Reducing Setup Time During Coke Drum Repairs

Efficiency is another key measure of innovation. When a major Port Arthur refinery required urgent repairs to its coke drums, they anticipated a lengthy, multi-shift heat treatment setup. Instead, Superheat deployed their magnetic heating technology, Superheat MagneMat™, and their proprietary SmartWay™ process, cutting setup time nearly in half. As Eastern Gulf Coast Regional Manager Chris Turton explains in the episode, this improvement not only accelerated heat treatment but also shortened the entire repair workflow, delivering immediate time and cost savings to the client. See Episode 2 for a firsthand look at how faster, smarter heat treatment saves valuable time and money.

Episode 3: From Emergency to Efficiency, Heat Treatment After Tornado

Innovation also means agility under pressure. After a tornado struck the Midwest, a refinery faced halted operations with product lines solidified due to power loss. Superheat mobilized rapidly, scaling to more than 65 heating machines in operation within hours. The real breakthrough came with the use of their Superheat SmartCenter™, which allowed remote monitoring and control of heat cycles. This proprietary approach reduced the need for more than 20 technicians per shift during the set-up phase, down to just 5 during the heating phase, lowering costs, reducing safety exposure, and accelerating recovery. Watch Episode 3 to see how advanced digital integration turned disaster recovery into a smarter, safer success story.

Episode 4: Workforce Innovation for Rapid Response

Not all innovations are technological; sometimes it lies in how manpower is deployed. In episode four, Cameron Cepek, Corporate Workforce Director, spotlights Superheat’s evolved mobilization strategy, which shifts from a regional to a national resource pool. This flexible approach allows them to scale teams quickly, allocate specialized expertise, and maintain consistent supervision across multiple projects. By adopting this model and having the national communication and leadership in place to implement the strategy, Superheat has enhanced its responsiveness. While simultaneously improving safety oversight, it delivered greater reliability to clients, even in the face of unexpected scope changes or simultaneous project demands. See Episode 4 to learn how Superheat’s workforce flexibility keeps projects on track anywhere, anytime.

Innovation as a Continuous Journey

The Innovation in Action series highlights a fundamental truth: innovation is never one-dimensional. It spans safety, technology, digital integration, and workforce strategy, all working together to deliver better outcomes for clients.

As the global leader in on-site heat treatment, Superheat continues to pioneer advancements that make its services safer, faster, and more efficient. They continually integrate new ways to deliver greater value, reliability, and innovation to their clients across various industries.

We invite readers to watch the complete Innovation in Action video series and see how Superheat is driving the future of on-site heat treatment, one solution at a time.

To learn more about Superheat’s innovative on-site heat treatment offerings, visit their website today: On-site Heat Treatment Services | Superheat