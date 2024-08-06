Industry pioneers delivering award-winning civil construction services

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

A family-owned business under fourth-generation leadership has established itself as a pioneer in the civil construction industry.

With over 50 years of experience, Craig & Heidt Inc. has consistently delivered award-winning services to the industrial and petrochemical sectors. Specializing in site work, asphalt, gravel and chip seal paving, clearing, earthwork, drainage, soil stabilization and other civil construction services, Craig & Heidt has earned a reputation for excellence.

Craig & Heidt is a trusted civil construction partner for a diverse range of clients in Southeast Texas, including Texas DOT, ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Marathon Petroleum, Performance Contractors, Zachry Group, S&B Engineers and Constructors and Harper Brothers Construction. With established Master Service Agreements and prequalification in place with these and many other clients, the company’s work scope encompasses earthwork, drainage and paving services for a variety of projects. Craig & Heidt’s expertise extends to a deep understanding of petrochemical industry standards and regulations, ensuring compliance and minimizing potential risks. With a focus on building long-term relationships, it has earned the trust of petrochemical clients through reliability and exceptional service.

Embracing innovation, Craig & Heidt stays at the forefront of civil construction processes by incorporating environmentally sound solutions. In an era where sustainability is paramount, innovative approaches are reshaping the infrastructure landscape to reduce waste and minimize environmental impact. Sustainability is at the heart of everything it does. For over four decades, the company has been dedicated to integrating environmentally responsible practices across all aspects of its business. It continuously seeks opportunities to improve sustainability performance, investing in cutting-edge solutions that benefit both its customers and the environment.

One such pioneering initiative is pavement recycling: the integration of recycled plastics into asphalt mixtures, effectively diverting significant quantities of plastic waste from landfills while enhancing the performance and longevity of road surfaces. Existing pavements are revitalized onsite by reclaiming and stabilizing them with chemical additives like Portland cement or lime fly ash. This process creates a durable new base without the need to transport materials to landfills, significantly reducing waste and carbon emissions while minimizing downtime for pavement owners. By incorporating recycled plastics into asphalt mixes, Craig & Heidt is spearheading efforts to revolutionize traditional paving practices. This approach not only addresses the pressing issue of plastic waste management but also leverages these materials to improve the durability and sustainability of road infrastructure.

In addition to pavement recycling, Craig & Heidt maximizes the use of recycled materials in its construction activities. It prioritizes the incorporation of commercially available crushed concrete aggregates sourced from recycled sources. Furthermore, the company’s hot mix asphalt concrete formulations include 25% Recycled Asphalt Pavement (RAP), enhancing sustainability by reusing materials that would otherwise be discarded. This cutting-edge technology incorporates finely ground post-consumer plastics into the production of hot mix asphalt concrete. By diverting plastic waste from landfills and improving the performance of asphalt, this initiative allows for an increased percentage of Recycled Asphalt Pavement (RAP) in its projects. The initiative has the potential to divert millions of pounds of plastic waste annually, underscoring Craig & Heidt’s commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation in the construction industry. A single project using recycled plastic asphalt can yield profound environmental benefits.

Consider a typical 20-foot-wide road laid with a 3-inch depth of plastic asphalt hot mix. This installation alone can divert an astonishing amount of plastic waste from landfills, equivalent to over nine million plastic straws, more than one million plastic bags and more than half a million plastic water bottles. This staggering impact underscores the transformative potential of recycled plastics in infrastructure development. These measures not only conserve natural resources but also enhance the sustainability and structural integrity of its projects. They contribute to a reduction in CO 2 emissions and ensure there are no microplastics in asphalt formulations.

Craig & Heidt is synonymous with the highest standards of excellence in civil construction. Specializing in turnkey services that encompass design, engineering and construction, it brings a comprehensive approach to every project it undertakes. The company’s commitment to excellence has earned it national acclaim, reflected in multiple Excellence in Construction awards bestowed by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) — highlighting its commitment to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in construction projects. These awards are a testament to Craig & Heidt’s rigorous standards, outstanding craftsmanship and ability to exceed client expectations across various sectors of the industry. In addition to excellence in construction, the company has consistently prioritized safety as a core value. Its dedication to safety has been recognized with prestigious accolades such as the ABC STEP (Safety Training Evaluation Process) award.

This award highlights its proactive approach to safety management, ensuring that worksites maintain the highest standards of safety protocols and practices. Craig & Heidt continues to maintain a Platinum level STEP achievement with ABC. Moreover, Craig & Heidt has been honored with the ABC AQC (Accredited Quality Contractor) designation, which reflects its commitment to quality, ethics and customer satisfaction in the construction industry. This accreditation further solidifies the company’s reputation as a reliable and responsible contractor that consistently delivers superior results. Additionally, Craig & Heidt has been recognized as an ABC Top Performer, an accolade reserved for companies that excel in safety, quality, diversity and project excellence. This recognition showcases its leadership and operational excellence within the construction industry, setting it apart as a trusted partner for complex and high-profile projects.

With a longstanding reputation for delivering exceptional results and maintaining exemplary safety standards, Craig & Heidt has established itself as the preferred partner in the petrochemical and industrial construction sectors. It is dedicated to enhancing the community, reducing environmental impacts, safeguarding natural resources and striving for zero waste. Its established sustainability practices not only contribute positively to the environment but also support the sustainability goals of the industrial and petrochemical industry. The company’s proven track record underscores its commitment to excellence and reliability.

Explore further details about Craig & Heidt’s achievements and extensive capabilities by visiting its website at craig-heidt.com.