NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Expand Incineration at scale: On the inside of an Orange, Texas facility

Orange, Texas, is home to one of the most advanced high-temperature incineration facilities in the U.S. The site, operated by Arcwood Environmental, accepts a broad range of solid and liquid hazardous and non-hazardous waste, providing a secure, efficient solution for materials that require final destruction.

A broad range of waste streams, handled safely

The facility is designed to handle a wide variety of waste streams, including lab packs, reactive materials and DEA-controlled substances. Each shipment undergoes a rigorous profiling and testing process before incineration. This detailed verification — performed both before arrival and upon receipt — ensures regulatory compliance, waste compatibility and environmental safety from start to finish.

Engineered for efficiency, safety and sustainability

Expand Incineration at scale: On the inside of an Orange, Texas facility

What makes Arcwood’s Orange facility stand out is its state-of-the-art rotary kiln incinerator, engineered for thermal destruction of complex waste types. This technology effectively reduces hazardous materials to their base elements while minimizing the volume of waste sent to landfill. This facility creates network reliability to Arcwood’s other processing facilities and significantly contributes to Arcwood’s mission of minimizing environmental impact through responsible waste treatment.

Safety and environmental integrity guide every part of the process. The facility includes a spill containment system to prevent stormwater contamination, and vapors released during handling and storage are captured for safe combustion. Every step is engineered to meet or exceed federal and state environmental standards.

Arcwood also prioritizes waste hierarchy principles. Materials are evaluated for recycling and reclamation opportunities before incineration is considered. Only after these pathways are exhausted will incineration occur, reflecting Arcwood’s commitment to sustainable operations.

A reliable partner for responsible waste destruction

With its commercial permit now in place, the Orange facility opens up greater access for companies across the Gulf Coast and beyond. Whether disposing of legacy materials, treating reactive compounds, managing pharmaceutical waste or handling other hazardous materials, organizations can count on Arcwood’s experienced team for safe, compliant and transparent incineration services.

Arcwood Environmental continues to expand its capabilities — building on a foundation of technical precision, regulatory trust and a people-first safety culture. In Orange, that commitment takes the form of one of the most reliable and secure incineration options available today.

For more information, visit arcwoodenviro.com.