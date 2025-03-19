In-person smoke schools with a digital advantage

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

A digital platform for in-person smoke schools

Compliance Assurance Associates, Inc. (CAA) pioneered the first paperless smoke school in 2020, introducing digital processing for visible emissions field training. The patented platform replaced paper and pencil, enabled safe certification during the pandemic, and automated the opacity certification process. This digital approach has set a new standard for efficient Method 9 compliance training.

System requirements

The digital certification platform operates on standard mobile devices and tablets running current iOS or Android systems. The platform is accessible through standard web browsers and requires no app downloads or updates.

Quicker smoke schools

Traditional smoke schools can require up to three days to complete, with significant time spent on administrative tasks, including manual sign-in, test grading, and certificate processing. Digital certification eliminates these administrative delays through electronic sign-in, automated grading, and immediate issuance of certificates.

With digital field certification, test runs typically take about an hour, enabling most smoke schools to be completed within a half-day.

Minimizing human error

Digital certification reduces human error that occurs during smoke schools, such as missing or incomplete form entries and incorrect grading calculations. This reduction in errors significantly decreases the time spent at smoke schools resolving student mistakes.

Comprehensive digital records

A fully digital system captures and provides extensive data about smoke school test runs and student responses. Data includes smoke trailer test run values, student answers, number of certification attempts, and more. Additionally, the online lecture system automates grading and provides detailed tracking of student input.

Student field and lecture certification records are available online 24/7, and certification data is available upon request.

For more information about in-person smoke schools using digital certification, visit compliance-assurance.com.