Hyperscale data centers move fast and so does Beard Construction Group

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Beard Construction Group was recently awarded the temporary infrastructure and complete site development scope for a major data center campus, reinforcing why leading owners and construction management organizations rely on the company to deliver at schedule driven pace and at scale.

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From initial site preparation to driven pile installation and concrete foundations, Beard Construction Group provides life cycle civil construction services either independently or through a fully integrated, single-source delivery model.

Since its inception, Beard Construction Group has provided high performance site development services including initial clearing and grubbing, temporary infrastructure, mass grading, excavation, utility coordination, soil stabilization, stormwater management, and subgrade preparation, executed with the precision and discipline required for high-demand digital infrastructure projects. Whether the scope involves one acre or hundreds of acres, the company’s teams ensure the ground is prepared to safely and efficiently support mission-critical vertical construction.

Nearly two decades ago, Beard Construction Group strategically expanded its earthwork operations into a fully integrated civil construction services offering. Driven pile and concrete foundation services were added as a deliberate extension of the company’s site development expertise, creating a single-source delivery model that minimizes interface risk, shortens schedule durations, and improves overall constructability.

Foundation for Execution Excellence:

Driven pile deep foundation techniques

Mass concrete foundations

Equipment foundations

Structural foundations

Pile caps and grade beams

Slabs-on-grade

Associated underground and embedded scope

Backed by decades of accumulated field experience, Beard Construction Group’s teams have driven more than one million piles and placed hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of mass concrete across complex industrial projects, executed under rigorous safety, quality, and schedule controls consistent with large-scale, mission-critical, and other industrial environments.

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Operating across the Southern United States, Beard Construction Group is strategically positioned within many of the nation’s fastest growing hyperscale and data center development markets, aligning our capabilities with those states experiencing the highest levels of investment in digital infrastructure.

When safety, speed, and experience matter, Beard Construction Group is poised to build the backbone of hyperscale digital infrastructure by combining a reliable state-of-the-art equipment fleet with deep expertise in industrial and commercial civil construction.

When developing your execution approach, engage a partner that can deliver life cycle civil construction services and a team that can carry the project from the ground up. Choose Beard Construction Group.

Transforming the Earth. Building with Integrity.

For more information, visit beardconstructiongroup.com.