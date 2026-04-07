How true vapour-phase cleaning improves confined space entry conditions

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Confined space entry is one of the most restrictive and sensitive steps during a refinery or plant turnaround. Air quality must meet strict safety requirements before personnel can enter equipment such as towers, reactors, exchangers, debutanizers, drums, or quench systems. Traditionally, teams rely on extended steam outs, natural venting, and labor-intensive mechanical preparation to make these spaces safe. These methods work, but they are slow and highly dependent on fouling severity, geometry, and airflow.

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True Vapour-PhaseTM cleaning has transformed this process. By delivering engineered chemistry through hot vapor rather than liquid circulation or simple steaming, facilities can prepare equipment for safe entry in a fraction of the usual time. More importantly, Vapour-Phase cleaning provides consistency across the entire system, including areas that are normally inaccessible. With true Vapour-Phase decontamination, results are safer conditions, faster gas free certification, and a more predictable path toward mechanical work.

Why Confined Space Entry Takes So Long with Traditional Methods

Many decontamination contractors’ processes rely on steam to volatilize hydrocarbons and displace gases. However, steam alone often struggles to penetrate fouling layers or remove vapor trapped within sludge, tar, or aromatic rich films. As a result, toxic vapors reappear after initial reductions, causing fluctuating readings and delaying the start of mechanical work. Even steam dispersed chemistries typically cool and fall out of solution before completing the critical path and therefore require significantly more injection points.

In addition, airflow inside towers and vessels can be inconsistent. Cold spots, pockets behind trays or packing, and restricted areas near distributors or internals can retain benzene, H2S, and VOCs long after upper areas appear safe. These challenges extend the time required for safe entry certification and force teams to repeat venting or steaming cycles.

What Makes ZymeFlow Vapour-Phase Cleaning More Effective

ZymeFlow’s proprietary Vapour-Phase cleaning process introduces engineered decontamination chemistry into the steam flow. ZymeFlow’s patented chemistry volatilizes at the same temperature as steam, allowing it to travel throughout the entire system reaching and reacting with hydrocarbons, VOCs, and pyrophoric materials. Because the chemistry is carried as vapor, it reaches areas that water or traditional liquid washes cannot.

This approach enhances the natural benefits of steam while adding several new mechanisms. It breaks the bonds that hold hydrocarbons to internal surfaces, strips benzene and other aromatics, neutralizes iron sulfides, and accelerates the removal of materials that otherwise require long steaming cycles. The result is a much faster reduction in contaminant concentration and a consistent cleaning effect across every internal surface throughout the entire system. Towers, reactors, and vessels contain complex internals such as trays, chimneys, downcomers, structured packing, grids, distributors, screens, and flash zones. These areas trap vapors and cannot be reached with mechanical tools.

Vapour-Phase cleaning reaches these internals naturally through steam flow. The chemistry contacts surfaces evenly, softens fouling, and strips volatile compounds at high temperature. This uniformity reduces hot spots and cold pockets, eliminates re-release of vapors, and creates a more predictable environment for gas testing.

Faster Reduction of Benzene, H2S, and LEL

Preparing for confined space entry requires achieving safe levels of benzene, H2S, VOCs, and explosive gases. Vapour-Phase cleaning accelerates the reduction of these compounds by combining steam stripping with reactive removal. The chemistry binds to or transforms the molecules that contribute to vapor concentrations, which allows them to be carried out of the system rather than trapped inside fouling layers.

Because benzene and VOCs have strong chemical affinities for aromatics and resid based deposits, traditional steaming can only remove what is exposed. Vapour-Phase chemistry penetrates these deposits and releases trapped vapors, shortening the time needed to achieve stable readings.

Safer Conditions for Mechanical Entry

When Vapour-Phase cleaning accelerates gas free conditions, confined space entry becomes safer and more efficient. Crews spend less time waiting for clearance and less time inside restrictive PPE. Gas testers see more consistent readings, which improves confidence in work planning and reduces schedule disruptions.

Entry personnel also report noticeably cleaner internal surfaces after Vapour-Phase cleaning. Fouling is softened or often entirely removed, which reduces the need for high pressure washing or manual scraping. This improves ergonomics, reduces risk of injury, and allows mechanical crews to complete work sooner.

Improved Inspection and Restart Reliability

Cleaner internals support better visual inspection and non-destructive testing. When surfaces are free from oily films or organic deposits, inspectors can evaluate equipment conditions accurately. Welds, metallurgy, and tray condition become easier to assess, which reduces the chance of missed defects.

In addition, cleaner equipment restarts more smoothly. Valves, exchangers, and internals perform more predictably when contaminants have been removed rather than burned off or left behind to destabilize early operations.

A More Predictable Turnaround Timeline

Turnaround schedules often hinge on when crews can safely enter equipment. Vapour-Phase cleaning shortens this critical path without compromising safety. Because ZymeFlow chemistries work rapidly and consistently, teams can plan mechanical work more confidently, reducing idle time and improving coordination with operations team. Working windows become more predictable. Inspection, repair, and recommissioning proceed with fewer delays. Plants benefit from reduced downtime and more reliable scheduling, especially during complex multi-unit turnarounds.

ZymeFlow’s Vapour-Phase cleaning has become an essential step in modern decontamination because it makes confined space entry safer, faster, and more consistent. By combining high temperature steam with engineered chemistry, plants can remove stubborn gasses, neutralize hazardous residues, and reach internal surfaces that traditional methods simply cannot touch. The result is earlier entry, improved safety, cleaner internals, and a clear path toward efficient mechanical and inspection work. For refineries seeking tighter control over turnaround schedules, ZymeFlow’s Vapour-Phase cleaning is the most effective tool available. Many companies claim to use vapor phase chemicals, but if it isn’t ZymeFlow it isn’t true Vapour-Phase, it’s simply steam dispersion.

To learn more about ZymeFlow’s true Vapour-Phase or their line of powerful and proprietary decontamination chemistries, please visit their website: www.zymeflow.com/chemical-decontamination-process.