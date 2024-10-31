How to effectively plan tie-in operations without disrupting production

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The industry is rapidly changing with new technologies and tightening regulations, and this leads to more frequent tie-ins. Waiting for the next planned shutdown may not be practical or commercially viable, especially if the tie-in is critical for safety enhancements, regulatory compliance or market competitiveness.

Fortunately, there are ways to do various tie-ins without a full shutdown or turnaround. Here are some practical tips and strategies to help plan a critical tie-in with minimal disruption to systems.

Consider flexible shutdowns

If waiting for a four-year interval shutdown isn’t viable, consider implementing more frequent, smaller-scale shutdowns. These shorter shutdowns may allow for critical tie-in work to be done in phases, avoiding the long wait until the next major shutdown.

These shorter and more frequent shutdowns can be more costly in the short term, but they also lower the production losses and opportunity costs associated with a prolonged shutdown. If the long-term gains are greater than the costs, they could be a viable solution for a site.

Use hot tie-ins where possible

In cases where safety regulations and system design are allowed, consider using "hot tie-in" techniques. This method allows for the integration of new components while the system remains live, avoiding the need for a complete shutdown.

However, not all systems are suitable for hot tie-ins due to safety or technical limitations. Discussing options with engineering teams is needed to see if it is viable.

Alternatively, consider Izomax’s Add-On Gate Value (AOGV) system, which has all the benefits of a hot tie-in and none of the downsides. It is compatible with more situations, and it does not require permanent modifications to your plant to utilize.

Invest in a modular system design

When planning future upgrades or system expansions, consider moving toward a modular system design. Modular designs allow for easier isolation of specific parts of the system, which can simplify future tie-in operations.

With a modular system, individual components can be taken offline without requiring a full system shutdown, making it easier to carry out tie-ins at any point without causing extensive downtime. This design approach also improves flexibility for maintenance and future expansion.

Leverage technology for detailed planning

Advanced planning tools like simulation software can significantly contribute to planning complex tie-in operations. These tools allow engineers to create detailed models of the system and the tie-in process, which can reveal potential bottlenecks or costly complications before the operation begins.

Using technology to simulate different scenarios can help:

Refine your tie-in strategy

Reduce the risk of unexpected delays or complications

Allows for more precise scheduling

Ensuring that the system downtime is kept to a minimum

Consider pre-fabrication and off-site testing

Having the bulk of the work done beforehand can streamline the tie-in process and limit downtime. When possible, components for the tie-in should be prefabricated and tested off-site before integration. This reduces the time needed for installation and commissioning during a shutdown.

Pre-fabrication can also reduce the risk of errors during installation, as components have already been tested for compatibility.

Explore the benefits of mechanical isolation

Izomax’s AOGV helps to isolate specific segments of your site for tie-ins and repairs. In most cases, production does not need to be stopped while the tie-in is happening. It is also completed without costly redesigns or permanent modifications to a site to accommodate it. Izomax’s experts also assist with many of the strategies listed above, including detailed planning and off-site testing.

For more information, visit izomax.com.