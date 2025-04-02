How one contractor has built a 50-year foundation for Texas' energy future

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

For 50 years, Turner Industries has played an integral part of Texas’ industrial sector, contributing to the state’s growth by supporting the facilities that produce the fuels and materials essential to modern life.

From traditional energy to emerging sectors, Turner's legacy of 50 years in the Lone Star State is one of expertise and innovation. As the company celebrates this half-century milestone, it's not just reflecting on past successes, but helping to actively shape the next industrial wave sweeping across the state.

Deep in the heart of Texas industry

Turner’s six strategically located facilities, including the company’s complex in the Houston region with its state-of-the-art personnel and training center, are a reflection of Turner’s dedication to Texas’ local workforces and communities. With over 6,000 employees in the Houston region alone, and thousands more across the state from Corpus Christi to Paris, Turner’s workforce maintains a 24/7 presence, contributing to the growth of Texas’ ever-expanding industrial corridor. The ongoing investments in people and infrastructure allow Turner to consistently deliver complex projects of any size, earning the trust of industry giants and pioneering startups.

‘One Solution for Your Success’ in the Lone Star State

Whether it’s heavy industrial construction, maintenance, turnarounds, pipe and module fabrication, equipment, rigging and specialized transportation or associated specialty services, Turner Industries provides a “One Solution for Your Success” approach. This solution is designed so that industrial facilities in Texas can increase reliability and achieve operational excellence while lowering the cost of ownership. The following are a few examples of Turner Industries’ recent project successes:

Methanol plant construction, Clear Lake, Texas: Over a 15-month period, Turner Industries dedicated more than 1.8 million workhours to the greenfield construction of a methanol plant. The project involved the fabrication and installation of 148,000 linear feet of piping.

Over a 15-month period, Turner Industries dedicated more than 1.8 million workhours to the greenfield construction of a methanol plant. The project involved the fabrication and installation of 148,000 linear feet of piping. Olefins unit rebuild, Point Comfort, Texas: Turner Industries completed a major olefins unit rebuild in 12 months, encompassing more than 350,000 workhours. The project included a wide range of services, including the installation of 1,090 tons of new steel and the demolition and removal of 2,197 tons of existing steel.

Turner Industries completed a major olefins unit rebuild in 12 months, encompassing more than 350,000 workhours. The project included a wide range of services, including the installation of 1,090 tons of new steel and the demolition and removal of 2,197 tons of existing steel. Modular assembly, La Porte, Texas: Turner successfully fabricated and assembled 27 process modules, each averaging more than 60 feet in length and weighing 60 tons. These modules were loaded onto eight barges and transported to an offsite facility in La Porte, Texas. From there, Turner coordinated the offloading and staging of the modules before transporting them approximately five miles to the final project site.

Industrial innovation through collaboration

Recent collaborations in new and emerging sectors also highlight Turner Industries’ forward-thinking approach. For example, Turner recently partnered with a major chemical producer in Texas on a multi-year modernization project. This project involves upgrading a key chemical production process at a large facility from an older, less efficient technology to a more modern, efficient one. For an EV manufacturer in Austin, Turner recently completed two maintenance projects, including the installation of advanced robotics and conveyor systems, as well as providing essential ongoing maintenance support. Turner also collaborated with a pioneer in sustainable chemical production. Beginning with site preparation and civil work at its carbon-negative production facility in Houston, Turner then provided additional maintenance services, including specialized crane and rigging operations and tank inspection.

These partnerships, which include both established and emerging players in all sectors of Texas energy, showcase Turner's adaptability and vision. The company understands that the future of Texas industry lies in embracing new technologies and sustainable practices. Turner isn't just witnessing this transformation; it’s helping to drive it.

Foundations for the next half-century

With decades of experience and a forward-looking perspective, Turner Industries is building a foundation for the next 50 years of progress, innovation and sustainable growth in Texas. The future of Texas industry is being built today, and Turner Industries will remain at the forefront.

About Turner Industries

Turner Industries provides turnkey industrial services and solutions to the companies that produce fuel, energy and the materials essential to modern life. Turner offers a “One Solution for Your Success” approach for heavy industrial construction, maintenance, turnarounds, pipe and module fabrication, equipment, rigging and specialized transportation and associated specialty services.

For more information about Turner Industries, visit www.turner-industries.com.