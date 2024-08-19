How advanced technology is transforming the construction industry

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In today’s world keeping up with the latest technology capabilities goes beyond having the newest smartphone on the market.

Sophisticated technology has made its way into every professional industry in one way or another. In the construction industry, there have been advanced technology aspects in equipment training and operation, safety metrics, project reporting and logistics tracking.

Five-S Group, a heavy civil construction company, operates by its three unique qualities: ambitious, innovative and efficient. Advanced construction technology is a key component in Five-S Group’s business operation. Innovation within the company is what sets Five-S apart from its competitors. When the company could not find quality technology that suited its needs, the Five-S team took matters into their own hands and innovation was the pillar of their success. Many of the construction technology tools have been developed in-house and custom built by the team members. This includes the JMIC (Jobsite Mobile Information Center) located at every project site. A 360-degree camera sits atop a 30 ft pole and is solar powered. The structure has its own LTE network and reports live camera feedback to the SOTA command center where the data is stored in a custom-built dashboard/reporting system. This application is developed and managed in house by the construction technology manager along with Five-S Group’s application developer.

Telematics technology is used to track asset health, production, and location of fleet assets. With a fleet of over 300 pieces of heavy earth moving equipment, Five-S aims to offset fuel costs and increase production by using machine tuners that improve horsepower by 30% while enforcing fuel efficiency which on average saves 20% in fuel costs. An advanced drone technology program permits drone survey flyovers and are later developed using CAD to give thorough detail and solutions for a project site before it is developed.

In conjunction with heavy civil site development services, Five-S Group offers mass material supply of aggregates and fill material. The company sources its material from its quarry in Jackson, MO and sources fill material from several strategically located borrow pits in the Gulf South US. Five-S Group is known for its logistic capabilities and has transported nearly 30,000,000 CYs of fill material and 25,000,000 tons of aggregates via truck and barge. The advanced technology used to move this massive amount of material includes RFID readers that track and record the weight of material, route for delivery with entrance and exit times of the project site, and provide daily haul reports to our clients. Five-S Group’s advanced reporting systems are not delayed by limited internet access in remote locations because it uses an advanced satellite-based internet with a wireless network mesh to connect devices to the network. This gives clients real-time progress reports of their project and material tracking reports.

Technology is an ever-changing concept in the construction industry but in the hands of an ambitious company like Five-S Group, innovation can bring your project to completion with the highest degree of efficiency.

For more information, visit fsgrp.com.