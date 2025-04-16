NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Expand Heritage Environmental Services rebrands, begins a new chapter

Heritage Environmental Services is now operating as Arcwood Environmental, marking a new chapter for one of the nation’s most experienced environmental services companies. The rebrand reflects a long-standing fact: Arcwood is, and has always been, a trusted partner in problem solving for industrial clients navigating complex waste and compliance challenges.

Full-service environmental solutions

Arcwood’s services span a wide range of environmental needs, including hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, incineration, lab pack services, wastewater treatment, industrial cleaning, fuels blending and recycling, transportation and emergency response. The company operates a national network of facilities and field teams, each designed to address unique waste streams and site conditions with a mix of technical precision and practical support.

Built for growth

The transition to Arcwood Environmental comes at a time of investment, growth and transformation for the company. Arcwood has invested and now has three incinerators nationwide, one of which is a specialty explosives disposal site. With a renewed focus on agility, innovation and service integration, Arcwood is working to meet the evolving needs of customers in industries like manufacturing, energy, chemicals, life sciences and advanced materials. The company continues to expand its reach into new regions, while strengthening operations in core markets across the Midwest, Gulf Coast and Western U.S.

The new identity also reflects the values behind the work. The name Arcwood was chosen to represent strength, growth and movement — qualities that mirror how the company approaches its partnerships and projects. Arcwood continues to invest in technology, safety systems and workforce development, all in support of delivering solutions that are safe, sustainable and built to last.

Your partner in problem solving

While the name is new, the company’s values haven’t changed: providing a high level of service and helping customers solve environmental problems that don’t have easy answers. Whether it’s identifying a treatment solution for reactive waste, managing a facility-wide cleanup, or developing a compliant transportation plan, Arcwood brings a steady, methodical approach with excellent customer service to difficult situations.

For more information, visit arcwoodenviro.com.