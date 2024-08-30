Heavy lifting: Before cranes arrive at a plant, work has already begun

Depending on complexity, before the first truckload of heavy lift equipment ever arrives at a jobsite, the lift to be executed has often already been thoroughly mapped out, planned, and practiced to precision via a process called lift planning.

It’s common preparation for a variety of lift types but takes on added importance when cranes are working within the confines of a refinery, power generation facility, or other type of plant.

The challenges of these environments are well-known to crane professionals. Tight quarters, overhead obstructions, and underground voids are the norm.

Michael Rios, EHS manager for Central Rent-A Crane, a member of the ALL Family of Companies, says coordinating with plant owners and contractors is an important first step. Lift plans all begin in the real world, then move into the virtual realm of lift planning software, and finally return to terra firma as planned lifts are executed on customer job sites.

Hard work goes into taking accurate field measurements of the job site, noting any obstructions or clearance issues. There are other considerations, as well.

Understanding your surroundings

“We rely on plant owners and contractors to identify any possible voids underground, such as underground utilities, piping, water drainage, and the like,” said Rios, explaining that, “with equipment the size and weight of cranes, providing ground bearing pressures to customers is vital to a safe, successful lift. We need to have a plan for the final lift site as well as the path the crane might travel, so coordination is key.”

“At the same time, we also have to be aware of what’s above us – and if there are any operations occurring simultaneously around us,” said Rios. “You don’t normally get an area all to yourself. You’re set up in a relatively small spot and need to know who and what will be working in close proximity, to accurately plan for how you are going to get material where it needs to go or down from a structure.”

When planning a lift, you want a team that has experience using a wide variety of crane types, capacities, and makes. You want the best lift-planning technology available. And you want well-trained lift planners who are constantly honing their craft.

ALL Crane, with more than 3,600 pieces of lift equipment in its fleet, has access to lift planning technology such as 3D Lift Plan, LICCON, and AutoCAD, as well as ongoing lift plan training. This access to more equipment, improved technology, and ongoing training results in professional lift plans that do more than simply sketch out what needs to be done.

Flammable material

An added consideration particular to plants is the presence of flammable materials. Even during planned shutdowns, during which active plant operations cease for plant improvements, the simple presence of flammable materials adds another layer of complexity.

Kyle Rensberger, a sales specialist with Central Rent-A-Crane, does a lot of work with plants. “In certain situations, we have to plan out when and where we are going to start up the cranes and then shut them off. The is to help ensure no presence of sparks in the work zone,” said Rensberger. Crews from the plant carry sensors to detect levels of the substance, so the crane team can know whether it is safe to start up the engines.

Every lift is different. This is particularly true in large plant environments. But Rensberger always starts by determining where the customer wants the crane to be placed. “That’s the first question – where is the crane going?” said Rensberger. “Each plant can have 10 different areas with different prerequisites for a successful lift. By figuring out where they need it, I’m well on my way to knowing what cranes are needed.”

Next, working in concert with the customer, he considers the scope of the work, crane maneuvers that will need to happen, and the precise location and orientation of the crane set-up.

Assistance from the virtual world

The information gathered is entered into the lift planning software to help create the virtual environment. When using 3D Lift Plan, the user can overlay a satellite image of the actual job site and plan the lift using a Google Earth picture of the real location. The user is also able to choose from a wide variety of cranes preloaded into the 3D Lift Plan.

Liebherr has its own lift planning software, LICCON (Liebherr Computed Control). It not only allows for the creation of lift plans, but because many newer Liebherr crane models have LICCON directly in the cab, the crane operator can “practice” the lift ahead of time using the controls of the actual crane he will be operating during the lift. The operator is able to watch on screen as the virtual crane responds to his movements.

Said Rensberger, “It’s an added layer of preparation before a lift.”

For EHS manager Rios, preparing for the unforeseen is always on his mind. “We’re working outside in the elements. We need plans for thunderstorms, tornadoes, other sudden environmental changes, even plant evacuations,” said Rios. “Central does a lot of work off Lake Michigan, where winds can change on a dime. If we have several tons hanging off the hook, we can’t just stop mid-lift. So planning has to take into account all of these possibilities.”

Other ALL branches are in the Gulf and other parts of the country where plant work meets inclement weather on the regular. Rios explains, “Preparation is part of the culture at ALL, something that is embraced from the top down. The goal is for everyone on the job site to arrive home that night in the same condition as they went to work that day. We are proud to be that kind of partner to our customers.”

