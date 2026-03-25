Heavy lift and rigging project overcomes turnaround delays and space constraints

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In the Southwest, a recent turnaround project presented a difficult set of challenges. Crews needed to replace several large pieces of equipment — including a 600,000-pound quench drum, a 365,000-pound heat exchanger and a 30,000-pound flare tip — all within a limited work area. At the same time, multiple contractors were operating in close quarters, putting pressure on an already tight schedule.

The original plan called for 800-ton gantries to complete the lifts. But when those became unavailable due to delays, the project faced the risk of falling behind. With turnaround timelines, even a short delay can quickly turn into weeks of lost time and added cost.

Deep South Crane and Rigging reworked the plan to keep the job moving.

The team developed a new lifting approach using a combination of cranes from its fleet, led by the 1,000-ton VersaCrane™ CC-12000 in configuration 5. Additional support came from a 440-ton Terex-Demag CC-2400-1, a 1,320-ton Terex AC-1000, a 550-ton Liebherr LTM-1450-8.1, a 275-ton Liebherr LTM-1230-5.1 and a 100-ton Tadano GR-1000XL-2.

Projects like this reflect the kind of work Deep South routinely performs across the O&G and petrochemical sectors. The company has built a reputation for handling complex heavy lift and specialty rigging jobs, particularly in turnaround and maintenance settings where space is limited and schedules are tight. With a large, diverse fleet and in-house engineering support, its teams are often called on to solve problems that require both planning and flexibility in the field.

The revised setup allowed crews to work within the site’s limited space while other contractors continued their work nearby. The compact footprint of the CC-12000 in configuration 5 played a key role, making it possible to complete the lifts without shutting down surrounding operations.

By adjusting the plan, Deep South helped the client avoid what could have been a three-week delay. The project stayed on schedule, and critical equipment was installed safely and efficiently.

For operators in the O&G industry, projects rarely go exactly as planned. Having a partner that can adapt quickly and keep work moving is often the difference between staying on schedule and falling behind. In this case, a flexible lifting plan and experienced execution kept the turnaround on track.

For more information, visit deepsouthcrane.com.