Heavy civil site development and aggregates power LNG growth along the Gulf Coast

Material handling of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, plays a crucial role in the Texas and Louisiana LNG markets, especially during construction phases of terminals, pipelines, marine infrastructure and associated civil works. Material supply, logistics and handling can place a project’s schedule at the mercy of suppliers. The Mississippi River serves as a major transportation method of materials from quarries in states such as Missouri and Illinois. Quarries, such as The Southern Stone Company located in Jackson, Missouri, near Cape Girardeau, supply millions of tons of aggregates to Gulf South energy projects in Texas and Louisiana every year.

These aggregates are critical building blocks for any large project’s initial construction phases, especially LNG export projects where LNG carriers require deepwater ports to dock safely. Combining the supply of aggregates, transport and material handling with a marine construction provider, and installation of aggregates on the project site are pillars of keeping the site development project scope schedule on track.

Expand Aggregates power LNG growth along the Gulf Coast

Having the ability to manage all four of these services gives a company the upper hand when controlling the schedule. Louisiana-based heavy civil construction company Five-S Group has excelled at this since its inception 12 years ago. In the last two years, Five-S has completed site development of over 6000 acres of unimproved land for multiple clients across the united states. The company specializes in turnkey heavy civil site development services such as clearing and grubbing, erosion controls, stripping and spoils removal, mass excavation and embankment, storm drainage and more. It can supply aggregates and fill material from its own material sources, The Southern Stone Company, being one of them. Five-S also keeps strategically located borrow pits — excavated sources for fill soils — in Texas and Louisiana to provide soils such as impervious, select and custom-engineered fill material. An additional subsidiary company, Five-S Marine, has a tenured team with a combined 30-plus years of marine construction experience and manages marine construction services such as breakwater construction, shoreline protection, jetty installation, material handling such as loading and offloading, and mechanical dredging.

Since 2019, Five-S Group has supplied customers with over 40,000,000 yards of fill material and over 30,000,000 tons of aggregates. As the demand for these services rises to support an abundance of industrial projects in Louisiana, Texas and other states, Five-S is ready to deliver. The Southern Stone Company produces over 200,000 tons of stone per month. Aggregates and fill materials are tested in-house by the company’s quality and engineering team, which is led by two dedicated licensed professional engineers with extensive backgrounds in geotechnical engineering. Over 5000 material testing reports (MTRs) have been performed to date.

Five-S has a proven track record of moving any size materials for any size job via truck, barge, ship or rail. The company offers innovative methods by giving its customers tools such as real-time GPS tracking, cloud-based reporting services, off-duty police officers and interactive software to monitor truckers and traffic.

Five-S Group’s comprehensive offering of services provides certainty of outcome for its clients, with safety and quality at the forefront of every decision. This dynamic approach to project execution assures client satisfaction. The company’s ambitious teams apply innovation and proactive planning constantly, to deliver projects efficiently.

