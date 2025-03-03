Heat transfer industries, their processes and maintenance practices

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Heat exchangers play a critical role in various industries due to their ability to transfer heat between fluids, allowing for the exchange of thermal energy without the two mediums directly mixing. Their primary functions include, but are not limited to heat recovery, cooling, condensation and preheating, all of which contribute to improving plant efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and minimizing energy waste.

Key industries that heavily rely on heat transfer include power generation, O&G, chemical/petrochemical, nuclear, HVAC/refrigeration, food & beverage, pulp & paper, marine, and pharmaceutical/biotechnology. We explored three major industries to examine how heat exchangers play a role in their processes.

Power generation. Heat exchangers are used in both conventional and renewable power generation systems to recover waste heat, cool components and maintain optimal thermodynamic cycles. The power generation industry consists primarily of thermal power plants (coal, gas, oil), nuclear power plants and renewable energy power plants (geothermal, solar and biomass).

Thermal power plants generate electricity by burning fossil fuels to produce steam, which drives turbines. Heat exchangers optimize this process by improving heat recovery and reducing fuel consumption.

Nuclear power plants use controlled nuclear reactions to produce heat, which is transferred to a working fluid to generate steam. Heat exchangers are crucial for ensuring safety, efficiency, and heat transfer without mixing radioactive fluids.

In renewable applications, the role of the heat exchanger will vary depending on the energy source. Geothermal energy production consists of extracting heat from underground reservoirs to generate electricity. They use binary cycle heat exchangers to transfer heat from geothermal fluids to a secondary working fluid with a lower boiling point, which vaporizes and drives turbines. Solar plants use mirrors or lenses to concentrate on sunlight and generate heat. Heat exchangers then transfer the heat to a working fluid, which stores energy or generates steam for turbines. Biomass plants will burn organic material to produce heat. Heat exchangers help in air preheating, feedwater heating and exhaust gas recovery.

Oil refining. Heat exchangers are used to preheat crude oil before distillation, recover waste heat to improve energy efficiency, and help in cooling and condensing vapors to separate fuel products like gasoline and diesel. In catalytic cracking and hydrocracking, they maintain optimal temperatures for breaking down heavy hydrocarbons. Heat exchangers also regulate temperatures in reboilers, condensers and cooling systems, ensuring smooth operation and preventing equipment overheating. By optimizing energy use, reducing fuel consumption and minimizing emissions, heat exchangers improve refinery efficiency and sustainability.

Chemical. Heat exchangers are used in a wide variety of chemical plants such as fertilizer, polymer and plastics, petrochemical, biofuel and biochemical, among others. They help control temperatures, improve energy efficiency and ensure safe processing.

Fertilizer plants produce ammonia, urea and phosphates for agricultural use. Heat exchangers are used in ammonia synthesis and urea production to recover and optimize reactions.

Polymer and plastic plants manufacture polymers like polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Heat exchangers regulate temperature in polymerization reactors and cooling processes.

Petrochemical plants process crude oil and natural gas into chemicals like ethylene, propylene and benzene. Heat exchangers are used in cracking, distillation and reforming processes.

Biofuel and biochemical plants they produce ethanol, biodiesel and other bio-based chemicals, where heat exchangers aid in fermentation cooling, distillation and solvent recovery.

Tube plugging maintenance. Tube plugging is a key maintenance technique used to extend the life of heat exchangers by isolating damaged or leaking tubes. Over time, heat exchanger tubes may suffer from corrosion, erosion, scaling or cracking, leading to leaks and reduced efficiency. Instead of replacing the entire heat exchanger or tube bundle, tube plugging allows operators to seal off faulty tubes, preventing fluid leakage and maintaining overall performance.

Torq N’ Seal®. Torq N’ Seal heat exchanger plugs provide a reliable, high-pressure sealing solution no matter the industry’s application. Torq N’ Seal heat exchanger tube plugs are a solid one-piece plug that can be installed to any depth of a leaking tube/tube sheet and installed by hand, providing unmatched flexibility and ease of use. The one-piece design enhances sealing characteristics by eliminating a second potential leak path, a common issue in the design of two-piece plugs. Torq N’ Seal stocks plugs in most common sizes and materials but can custom make a plug to suit your specific requirements. Rather than replacing entire tube bundles, which is costly and time-consuming, these plugs allow for efficient tube isolation, minimizing downtime and maintaining operational efficiency.

For more information, visit torq-n-seal.com/bic, call (201) 641-2130 or email sales@torq-n-seal.com.