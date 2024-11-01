Guarantee each step in the onboarding process is efficient, effective

Streamlining the onboarding process allows companies to focus on their core business while ensuring comprehensive, efficient training for their workforce.

As the industry’s trusted advisor, Alliance Safety Council simplifies onboarding every step of the way. This is accomplished by providing the following services and solutions:

Company orientations and site-specifics

If contractors don’t have the in-house expertise or resources needed to build their own training, Alliance has them covered. Alliance creates new hire orientations and site-specifics that look and feel like the contractor company while also making sure the content included in the Basic Orientation Plus® (BOP) and BOP Refresher isn’t repeated. This saves members valuable time during onboarding.

Alliance meets members where they are. Training can be completed in Alliance’s computer labs, online with remote proctoring technology, in person or virtually with an instructor leading the digital classroom. In 2024, more than 65% of Alliance’s training units have been delivered online — reducing travel costs and increasing time on tools.

Time-saving technology

Online training is verified using human-assisted AI technology. Pyvot Verify™ can be utilized on any online training delivered by Alliance. AI guides human reviewers to make final decisions and support the learner. No app installations or plugins are required, allowing for device-agnostic delivery 24/7/365. Training records are stored in a secure database and follow the worker, reducing training redundancies.

New technologies and safety protocols are being introduced regularly, and many industrial contractors are having to do more with fewer resources. They turn to Alliance as their trusted training expert, which is why Alliance has invested in a robust instructional design and professional training staff who stays aligned and up to date with current and upcoming adult learning trends. Additionally, Alliance’s instructors offer decades of diverse industry expertise, providing students with scenario-based examples from their own experiences during in-person training and in digital classrooms.

Reciprocal training

To further expedite onboarding, the BOP/BOP Refresher is available to meet process safety management (PSM) regulatory standards as enforced by OSHA.

Maintained by the Association of Reciprocal Safety Councils (ARSC), the BOP/BOP Refresher are among the most widely accepted reciprocal courses across the U.S. The courses are administered by a national network of safety councils, including Alliance, which is a founding member of ARSC.

Key benefits of reciprocal PSM training:

• Workers do not have to retake identical training courses when they move to a new site or employer, shortening the onboarding process and increasing time on tools.

• Training is available in Spanish — delivered in person at the Alliance Training Center in Gonzales, Louisiana, every Friday at 7:00 a.m.

• Regular third-party audits help maintain training quality.

ARSC is committed to enhancing the BOP/BOP Refresher to ensure workers remain engaged and retain the knowledge needed to return home safely. Currently, ARSC is working on online delivery options to save industry even more time and money by reducing travel and its associated costs.

To assist members in properly vetting workers and helping to reduce unnecessary risk, the BOP/BOP Refresher requires identity verification prior to workers taking training.

Flexible background screens

Alliance offers members a cost-effective background screening solution developed by a consortium of security professionals from industrial facilities and led by the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance Inc. (GBRIA). Security Passport™ can save industry time by more than 90% as only six-to-seven of every 100 applicant screenings need to be manually reviewed to confirm whether any restrictions need to be placed on those individuals. Looking at every background screen is no longer required.

At Alliance members’ request for more flexibility, Alliance has expanded its background screening offering to include Security Passport Direct and Security Passport Flex.

Security Passport Direct places applicants in an eight-tier graded background criteria with an option to include motor vehicle records. Security Passport Flex is an a la carte option that offers a multitude of items to include or exclude, allowing members to build packages according to their specific needs.

Additionally, as a convenience for Alliance’s members during onboarding, Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine is located within its centers in Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Addis and Walker, Louisiana. Services include drug and alcohol testing, DOT and non-DOT testing, audiograms, respirator fit testing, pulmonary function testing, screening X-rays and physical exams.

A council that cares

What began over 65 years ago with a staff of only three people has become one of the nation’s largest and most diverse safety councils with five training centers, five nested facilities at contractor locations, dozens of network partners and more than 100 skilled team members.

The Alliance Safety Council team understands that workers’ first experience with industry often occurs at an Alliance training center. Alliance keeps this top-of-mind each day by making sure to mirror industry’s commitment to safety and honoring the important work performed by the industrial workforce.

Reach out to discover how Alliance can help streamline onboarding services and build a robust training matrix including company orientations, site-specific training, OSHA-authorized courses through its Mid-South OSHA Training Institute Education Center, and signature programs like the Certified Occupational Safety Specialist® and Certificate for Occupational Safety Managers™ to upskill safety leaders.

"Each year, industry spends millions of dollars along the Gulf Coast to mobilize the industrial workforce and meet owners’ entry requirements. With a shortage of skilled workers on the horizon, expediting contractor job-readiness is critical. Efficient and cost-effective onboarding processes, including background checks, drug screens, training, recordkeeping and gate entry management ensures that contractors can deploy workers quickly while maintaining site compliance and ensuring successful knowledge transfer to employees. GBRIA and Alliance Safety Council have enjoyed a long history of partnership and collaboration and continue to work together to find solutions to industry’s challenges."

Connie Fabré President & CEO GBRIA

"My safety knowledge after taking OSHA-authorized classes jumped from one out of five to a solid four out of five. I especially appreciated my instructor who connected with every student in the class and provided scenario-based examples from his past experience in safety roles."

Mark Tabor HSE coordinator and former mechanics and carpentry craftsperson

For more information, visit alliancesafetycouncil.org or call (877) 345-1253.