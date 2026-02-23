Global pipe fabrication leader and master distributor, Epic Piping, LLC, expands capacity to stay ahead of growing demands

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Expand EPIC Piping

Epic Piping, LLC (EPIC) has invested $25 million to expand and upgrade its advanced pipe fabrication operations in Livingston, Louisiana - reinforcing its capacity to support large-scale industrial projects and on-shoring across advanced manufacturing, power, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and other energy-related markets.

EPIC is one of the largest privately owned pipe fabrication and master distribution firms in the world, providing full-service fabrication and prefabrication solutions. With global fabrication facilities and a skilled workforce, EPIC delivers carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy, and specialty material systems designed to perform in some of the most demanding environments. From small-bore piping to large modular assemblies, EPIC supports projects of all sizes with the same focus on precision, schedule, and accountability workforce to deliver consistent, high-quality results.

EPIC Piping has over 1 million square feet of fabrication space and produces up to 25,000 spools per month. Each spool is customized to meet various customer needs, and the entire fabrication process can be completed in house – pipe fabrication, all testing and inspections, climate-controlled coating and blasting – all while providing the customer with advanced analytics for project tracking in real time. EPIC also utilizes advanced robotics to streamline processes and allow for better efficiency and quicker turn times.

What differentiates EPIC is its ability to integrate directly into contractor workflows. Project teams collaborate closely with engineers, project managers, and field supervisors to align fabrication with construction schedules and site needs. Through prefabrication and modularization, EPIC helps reduce field labor hours, improve productivity, and enhance jobsite safety - driving more predictable project outcomes and exceeding customer expectations.

EPIC also provides comprehensive material management and documentation support, including procurement coordination, drawing packages, spool documentation, detailed pricing, and accurate prebills. This streamlined approach gives contractors improved cost visibility while reducing administrative burden and ensuring installation-ready deliverables arrive on schedule.

Safety and quality remain foundational to EPIC’s operations. The company maintains rigorous QA/QC and inspection standards, particularly for highly regulated environments such as nuclear and critical infrastructure. Supported by a strong safety culture and continuous workforce training, EPIC delivers dependable fabrication performance while prioritizing employee well-being.

EPIC’s fabrication operations are backed by more than $100 million in master distribution inventory, enabling faster material availability and reduced procurement risk for clients. Inventory includes both commodity and specialty items such as:

Heavy wall carbon and low-temperature pipe, fittings, flanges, and forged fittings

Chrome pipe, fittings, flanges, and forged fittings

Seamless, welded, and WX stainless pipe, fittings, flanges, and forged fittings

Distribution is supported through two dedicated locations in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Houston, Texas, selling exclusively to other distributors across the continental United States and beyond.

At its core, EPIC Piping is driven by craftsmanship, collaboration, and partnership. EPIC’s teams act as an extension of contractor organizations - providing transparency, responsiveness, and long-term support to help projects move forward safely, on time, and on budget.

To learn more about EPIC Piping, visit oneepic.com.