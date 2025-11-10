Game-changing corrosion protection with Armorlast two-coat system

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Steel structures in industrial settings face constant exposure to harsh environments, making durable corrosion protection essential. Many traditional coatings struggle under these conditions, leaving operators to manage maintenance challenges and unexpected downtime.

Carboline’s Armorlast two-coat inorganic corrosion protection system is redefining performance standards for tank and pipe exteriors. As a high-performance alternative to conventional zinc-epoxy-urethane systems, Armorlast delivers enhanced durability and long-term protection in demanding environments.

The system pairs Carbozinc 11, an inorganic zinc-rich primer that provides galvanic protection to steel, with Armorlast I, an inorganic finish coat engineered to strengthen barrier properties and maximize the primer’s effectiveness. Together, the two-coat system offers advanced corrosion resistance with fewer layers and greater efficiency.

Carbozinc 11 inorganic zinc-rich primer supplies essential galvanic protection to steel substrates. Armorlast I finish coat provides additional barrier properties while its inorganic resin technology maximizes the effectiveness of zinc in the underlying primer.

Cushing, Oklahoma: The combination of UV exposure, pooled water, and steel movement make tank floating roofs notoriously difficult environments for coatings. Here, owners specified the Armorlast system to achieve a significant service life extension and a reduction in material usage.

Buffalo, Texas: This OEM fabricator needed a high-performance coating system that aligned with its customer’s requirement for extended maintenance intervals. They chose Armorlast over a traditional three-coat system for its longer-lived performance before first maintenance and improved shop throughput with two coats vs. three.

Major midstream owners in Minnesota and South Dakota each specified the Armorlast system because it meets U.S. federal mandates concerning the color of storage tanks while providing superior long-term corrosion protection vs. legacy three-coat systems.

