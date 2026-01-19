From vendor management to strategic partnership: Consolidating indirect services for project success

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

When it comes to large scale capital construction projects, success is often measured not just by the final structure but also by the efficiency in which it was built. There is a drastic need for development of projects like liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, power generation plants, data centers, and advanced manufacturing — the types of projects that McKinsey & Co call the “new infrastructure.” AMECO is tracking more than $13 trillion in planned capex in North America through 2040. In order to bring that unprecedented production in the heavy construction industry in an environment of labor pressures and increased costs, EPCs and contractors will need to explore creative ways to improve efficiency and cost controls.

A critical, yet often fragmented, component of this execution is the management of project indirect services. These services are called different things by different contractors—Site Services, general requirements, indirects, etc. No matter what they’re called, these site services are the essential, non-permanent resources needed sitewide to achieve project completion. They include tools, small equipment, vehicle fleet management, temporary facilities, workforce hydration, jobsite restrooms, scaffolding, shoring, among others.

Historically, these indirect services have been managed piecemeal, relying on a patchwork of multiple specialty subcontractors and in-house teams. However, leading EPCs and construction firms are now shifting towards a unified, sitewide Site Services approach. This strategic consolidation transforms a chaotic collection of vendors into an integrated partner model, fundamentally improving project outcomes across three core areas: jobsite safety, productivity, and financial control.

Expand Tool rooms that support the entire jobsite and are integrated with the craft curve pays dividends in time on tools and cost control.

1. Elevating Safety and Minimizing Jobsite Risk

The most immediate and critical benefit of adopting a consolidated Site Services strategy is the profound improvement in jobsite safety.

On any major project, the sheer number of personnel is directly correlated with risk exposure. When indirect services are outsourced to dozens of independent subcontractors, each with a small team, different scopes, and varied reporting structures, the project site experiences a constant, unnecessary churn of personnel. This decentralized model drives up the overall headcount of individuals needing site access, orientation, and oversight. A unified Site Services provider drastically lowers the total volume of subcontracted workers, leading to a significantly lower headcount of non-core personnel and, consequently, fewer overall safety exposures.

Furthermore, a fragmented approach means accepting a wide array of safety cultures and standards. Each specialty subcontractor may operate under different policies, training regimens, and equipment maintenance protocols. The Site Services approach, by contrast, establishes a single, high standard of operational and safety excellence across all indirect tasks. The primary service provider integrates a unified safety management system across all scopes (from tool crib management to heavy lifting & rigging), ensuring consistent compliance and reducing the chance of an incident stemming from differing approaches.

Finally, managing a reduced number of vendors streamlines logistics. Fewer separate vehicles, deliveries, and personnel moving simultaneously translates directly into less congestion on site. A less cluttered, more organized work area is inherently safer, reducing vehicular and pedestrian hazards and allowing construction teams to focus on their core tasks without logistical interruptions.

2. Boosting Productivity and Achieving Schedule Certainty

Expand Integrating scaffolding into sitewide planning improves productivity in one of the most challenging indirect services.

The second critical advantage lies in translating operational integration into guaranteed project timelines and optimal worker productivity. Delays on capital projects often don’t stem from major construction errors, but from the cumulative effect of small, repeated interruptions in Site Services: a critical tool is missing, a piece of small equipment is broken, or a temporary power supply fails.

Managing indirect services through a single provider effectively eliminates these micro-delays. Instead of the site team spending hours tracking down multiple specialty contacts (the tool vendor, the fuel supplier, the temporary facilities manager), they have one strategic partner accountable for the entire ecosystem of support services. This allows project managers to operate with an increased degree of schedule certainty.

The concept of a single point of accountability is perhaps the most powerful driver of efficiency. When a crew needs an immediate response, whether it’s to replace a broken hoist or to check the status of a required specialty tool, they have one number to call for a resolution. This eliminates the unproductive, time-consuming chase of multiple contacts across multiple vendors. An integrated Site Services provider is motivated to resolve issues quickly because their contract depends on the overall smooth operation of the entire indirect portfolio. This deep integration of services means faster response times, predictable support, and a significant boost to crew time on tools.

Expand By integrating indirect services sitewide, overall safety, productivity, and cost certainty improves.

3. Enhancing Visibility and Exercising Financial Control

For project owners, the move to a consolidated Site Services model provides unprecedented visibility and financial control, enabling the organization to operate at scale.

Managing dozens of individual vendor invoices for varying rental periods, maintenance work, and unpredicted purchases creates an administrative burden and a lack of cost clarity. With a unified service provider, this complexity is replaced with more predictable invoicing. Costs for all indirect services are bundled and clearly itemized by project phase, scope, or cost center, making budgeting, forecasting, and expense tracking transparent and accurate. This prevents cost overruns from hidden fees, disparate rental agreements, and unaccounted-for downtime.

Furthermore, leading Site Services providers leverage advanced technology to track and manage the project’s assets. This includes digital portals or platforms that provide real-time data on the location, utilization, and maintenance status of tools and equipment. Instead of relying on manual check-in/check-out sheets or spreadsheets, project leaders have real-time data at their fingertips. This digital asset intelligence optimizes fleet size, identifies underutilized equipment, and provides accountability for every asset. The ability to manage thousands of assets efficiently and transparently across a single project, or coordinate services across multiple sites simultaneously, is the essence of operating at scale.

In essence, this digital layer brings corporate-level supply chain sophistication to the rough-and-tumble world of the construction jobsite.

The New Strategic Model

The consolidation of indirect services through a dedicated Site Services approach is more than an operational improvement, it is a strategic investment. It moves the management of non-core services from a transactional, high-risk, multi-vendor model to a strategic partnership model focused on integration, safety, and scale. By reducing headcount and standardizing operations, projects become safer. By centralizing accountability, schedules become more predictable. And by digitizing asset management and invoicing, financial control becomes absolute. For organizations building the world’s largest and most complex projects, this unified approach is rapidly becoming the essential blueprint for consistent and profitable project delivery.

