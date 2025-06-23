NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

After more than 30 years of helping oil and gas leaders bring workers home safe from high hazards through effective contractor and subcontractor management tools; you gain a clear perspective on how business practices evolve — sometimes incrementally, sometimes rapidly.

One of the biggest shifts I’ve witnessed is the increasing complexity of managing contractor and worker qualifications, regulatory compliance, and emergency readiness. Handshake agreements don’t hold the same weight they once did, and even contractual language in indemnification and harmless hold agreements are often too vague or deemed against public policy.

Expand From pipelines to chemical processing: Veriforce expands contractor management services

We're operating in an environment shaped by increasing liability concerns, evolving regulatory pressures, and heightened commercial expectations.

What I’ve heard from chemical plant owners is clear: existing contractor management solutions are falling short — too rigid, too costly, or too generic to meet the nuanced needs of complex chemical processing operations.

Making the move to the chemical processing industry: A natural evolution

After careful investment and planning, Veriforce has made the decision to help chemical plants, refineries, and LNG leaders achieve safer, smarter, more productive operations.

After expanding to support new industries and partnering with marquis leaders like General Electric and Coca-Cola, we’re now the world’s largest contractor management solution provider. Veriforce’s network has expanded to more than 140,000 contractors and suppliers distributed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, and Latin America. A significant number of the contractors in Veriforce’s network currently serve chemical, refinery, and LNG plant operations.

We’ve invested beyond our pipeline operator qualification and regulatory professional services to build a hybrid model of intelligent, highly configurable contractor management technologies with a responsive, knowledgeable support team.

The past few years, Veriforce has added 530 new employees dedicated to new product development and providing hands-on, collaborative support to HSE teams, engineering leaders, and operations managers. This support ranges from configurable insurance compliance set up, with a team of professionals who provide hands-on engagement with contractors and their insurance brokers; and verification, auditing and consulting services supporting HSE, supply chain, and procurement functions.

When competition heats up, contractors win

Expand From pipelines to chemical processing: Veriforce expands contractor management services

Contractor success is another factor driving Veriforce’s decision to support plant owners.

One HSE leader recently told me he manages more than 200 contractors in Excel, despite his operation paying $60,000 a year for a contractor management platform. Why? He didn’t want to saddle small or low-risk contractors with high subscription fees that often come with other systems.

We believe compliance shouldn’t come at the cost of contractor viability. That’s why we don’t charge auto-connection fees, and we implement pricing caps. For buying organizations, we offer bundled subscription models that allow you to provide platform access to selected contractors at no additional cost — regardless of their size or frequency of use.

Simplifying the complex

Rigid contractor questionnaires are another pain point we frequently hear about. One contractor told us, “If a client clicks a field that doesn’t apply to us, we get an F rating for noncompliance.” That’s not just frustrating — it’s a barrier to doing critical work.

Veriforce does it differently. Our intelligent questionnaires adapt to each contractor’s specific services and risk profile. That means contractors only answer questions that actually apply to them — saving time, reducing friction and delivering more accurate assessments.

The journey to safer workers and smarter operations starts here

The world of work is changing. Risk is more distributed, and accountability is more important than ever. Safety, compliance and performance require more than a technology platform — it requires a strategic partner.

For more information, visit veriforce.com.