NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

As O&G and energy job sites increasingly adopt remote operation technology, a pressing question arises: How can contractors and facility owners utilizing onsite heat treatment services trust that providers implementing remote-control technology have real-time visibility into critical equipment data and operating statuses?

Service providers attempting to use a hybrid version of true remote-control technology often leave a gap in this crucial area, making it challenging to remotely monitor and operate heat treatment equipment, prevent issues and ensure quality assurance without constant onsite action. This lack of visible data in their operating systems can lead to unexpected delays, costly rework due to failed heat cycles and ultimately a loss of client trust in their tech stack.

A new standard for real-time equipment monitoring

Expand From data to decisions: Real-time insights in onsite heat treatment operations

Superheat has taken a proactive approach to solving this problem by enhancing its equipment and Superheat SmartCenter™ communication platform with recent hardware and software upgrades. These improvements provide even more precise real-time equipment status read-outs, delivering unprecedented visibility into the equipment used to execute the heat treatment process.

Through recent advancements to Superheat’s patented (8,361,252 B2) remote wireless technology, field staff using the SmartView app and centralized SmartCenter operators can now monitor every critical operating status and tolerance range within the equipment in real time. This level of transparency ensures that all stakeholders have access to the same accurate data, allowing for seamless collaboration and rapid response to any deviations from the equipment's prescribed parameters, specifically ones that could adversely affect the outcome of a heat treatment cycle.

A direct line of sight to critical information

This updated tech feature provides 100% digital visibility into all major equipment gauge cluster statuses, enabling remote SmartCenter operators and job site teams to conduct diagnostics and alarm potential issues before they occur. If a critical status within a heat treatment rig or generator falls out of tolerance or a specification threshold is exceeded, Superheat’s system triggers an instant notification. Based on the alarm type, this allows field technicians or panel operators to intervene proactively, preventing failed heat cycles, minimizing project delays and ultimately reducing costs for clients.

Expand From data to decisions: Real-time insights in onsite heat treatment operations

Key equipment status and calibration information:

Equipment and temperature readings: Control mode, gen tier, engine speed, coolant temp, gen total watts and gen percentage full power

Control mode, gen tier, engine speed, coolant temp, gen total watts and gen percentage full power Engine operating indicators and critical fluid levels: Inlet manifold temp, turbo pressure, oil pressure, fuel, injector rail pressure, def tank level and def tank temp

Inlet manifold temp, turbo pressure, oil pressure, fuel, injector rail pressure, def tank level and def tank temp Voltage and current levels: Heater draw and output, and gen battery reserve

Heater draw and output, and gen battery reserve Equipment calibration and triage status: Calibration dates, calibration documents and status tagging (green vs pink)

Calibration dates, calibration documents and status tagging (green vs pink) Communication signals: Network ID, refresh rates, type and quality

Industry-leading visibility at no additional cost

Unlike traditional approaches that require additional fees for enhanced monitoring or diagnostics tools, Superheat incorporated their real-time equipment overwatch feature into their standard remote operational procedure at no added cost to clients. When partnering with Superheat, customers automatically receive these value-added benefits as part of their full service SmartWay offering, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and service excellence.

× Expand From data to decisions: Real-time insights in onsite heat treatment operations

A smarter, more transparent approach to heat treatment

In today’s fast-paced industrial sectors, real-time diagnostics aren’t just a luxury; they’re a proactive necessity. By continuously improving its onsite heat treatment technology and solutions, Superheat ensures they have the tools to manage projects efficiently, accurately and transparently for its clients.

Don’t settle for guesswork; contact Superheat today at 1-888-508-3226 or visit superheat.com to experience the highest level of advanced heat treatment oversight for a project.