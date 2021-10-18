Fleet maintenance and management for large industrial sites

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Mobile equipment and site vehicles are a significant investment, and a customized, well-defined preventative fleet maintenance program is essential to protecting that investment.

But most companies simply don’t have the time, the operating systems or the expertise to execute such a program. Outsourcing fleet maintenance to a dependable one-stop resource is a smart option that can save significant time and money and preserve the longevity of owned assets.

The United Rentals fleet maintenance solution

For customers with numerous units of owned mobile equipment and site vehicles, United Rentals offers onsite fleet maintenance and management through its Customer Equipment Solutions group that takes the maintenance and repair burden off fleet owners.

Data is key. When United Rentals manages a customer’s site-specific operations, it uses a proprietary fleet software platform to compile data on each piece of equipment and site vehicle. The data is then used to design a preventative maintenance program, which is executed by a team of trained and certified onsite mechanics.

With data-based preventative maintenance, assets are neither under-maintained nor over-maintained, which saves customers money. Wear on parts is identified before it leads to costly failures. If a piece of equipment fails, it’s repaired quickly.

Equipment and vehicle maintenance through United Rentals also generates notable savings on parts due to a large partnership network of OEM vendors, as well as United Rentals’ ability to purchase parts and equipment at scale. Additionally, customers benefit from just-in time parts delivery, making obsolete parts a thing of the past.

By leveraging its proprietary fleet software platform, and with tested preventative maintenance processes guiding the work, United Rentals can execute a more effective fleet preventative maintenance program quickly and at a lower cost. On average, it’s able to save customers more than 20% of a worksite’s total cost of maintenance operations within the first three months of implementation.

With proper equipment maintenance and inspections, fleets stay ANSI and OSHA compliant while also decreasing potential downtime.

Industrial site fleet management

With owned mobile equipment and site vehicles sometimes exceeding millions of dollars in value, fleet management becomes critical for large industrial plants and contractors. But as with fleet maintenance, fleet management sits outside the core competencies of most companies. United Rentals’ fleet management solution can deliver significant overall savings by lowering the total cost of ownership.

Again, detailed fleet data is key. When United Rentals creates custom fleet strategies for industrial customers, it analyzes utilization, fuel consumption, maintenance costs and performance metrics to optimize the fleet, including the fleet size. A custom fleet strategy leads to better decisions on purchasing vs. renting equipment and eliminates overspending on underutilized assets. It also enables companies to maximize residual value at the end of an asset’s life cycle.

By outsourcing owned equipment management, companies can focus on running and growing the business and boost the bottom line in the process.

Transforming productivity

United Rentals is on a mission to solve customers’ worksite challenges through services and advanced solutions in order to help them achieve extraordinary results. Using its systems, processes, aptitude and efficiencies of scale, the Customer Equipment Solutions division helps customers extract maximum value from their fleet — from trucks and light towers to generators and aerial lifts — and transform productivity for the ultimate payout of increased profitability.

For more information visit their website.