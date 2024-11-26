NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

There’s more to picking out the right cut-resistant glove than just choosing the one with the highest ANSI cut level, different jobs require certain types of protection and too much protection can hinder performance. It’s important to understand the ANSI cut levels to determine which glove is right for each task. Ansell’s Hyflex® Ultra-Lightweight Portfolio makes it easy, offering a perfect blend of protection, performance and comfort.

Understanding the levels of cut-resistant gloves

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) establishes cut levels to help workers select adequate hand protection based on their tasks. These levels range from minimum to extreme cut resistance, guiding the wearer to the appropriate glove for their needs.

The ANSI/ISEA 105-2024 standard introduces a unified icon that brings together the ratings for cut, abrasion and puncture resistance, streamlining the glove selection process. A key addition to the icon is the inclusion of the puncture rating, which was formerly only covered by the EN388 Standard. The new compact pentagon design consolidates all three resistance levels, making it quicker and easier to assess the perfect glove protection.

To further simplify the selection process, here’s a closer look at the updated standards, now featuring the inclusion of the puncture rating:

× Expand Finding the right balance between protection, performance and comfort

Choosing the right cut level for optimal safety and efficiency:

Under-protection: Gloves with too low a cut level exposes workers to preventable injuries. Over-protection: Higher cut-level gloves may hinder comfort and dexterity, especially in low-risk tasks. For example, using an ANSI 9 glove in a warehousing role often results in unnecessary bulk, lowering productivity.

The solution — introducing the Hyflex® ULW portfolio

The right PPE provides optimal protection without sacrificing comfort or dexterity, empowering workers to perform confidently in any environment. The Hyflex® ULW innovative portfolio, designed with ultra-lightweight materials, ensures maximum comfort and performance while maintaining essential protection.

Understanding ANSI cut levels helps you make the right decisions on hand protection, ensuring the appropriate level of resistance for every task. Selecting the right PPE enhances both safety and efficiency, equipping workers to perform their best.

