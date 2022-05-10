Fiber Comparison: Hydrophobic vs. Hydrophilic

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Ever wondered why some garments get heavy when they are wet and take forever to dry while other garments seem to wick away moisture and dry fast?

On the FRontlines, we’re talking about how different fibers respond to water and how that ultimately impacts garment performance. Rich Lippert explains the important differences between them when it comes to AR/FR workwear.