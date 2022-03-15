Experience the best: PSS Industrial Group – Your one stop

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In today’s times, the energy industry remains an intriguing business with endless possibilities.

At PSS Industrial Group, we are embracing the ever-evolving changes to be embedded in the industry as a top value-added distributer. We are committed to providing expertise, services, and quality products that are specific to our customer’s needs. PSSI Group has numerous offerings such as industrial and pipeline products, rentals, repairs, PVF (pipe, valve and fittings), and safety solutions.

PSS Industrial Group was created by a merger of Pipeline Supply & Service and Industrial Air Tools. Through this union, PSSI Group has all the resources to supply full product offerings for upstream (on and offshore drilling), a portfolio of PVF products and support, midstream (transportation), and downstream (refinery) markets in the oil and gas commerce. We continued our growth track by acquiring two manufacturing companies: SPY Inspection Company and AirTech Spray Systems. We later expanded the manufacturing division to include Syntex Slings, a fully domestic sling fabricator and B&B Mechanized Welding which is a state-of-the-art mechanized welding solution for our customers.

What sets PSS Industrial Group apart from their competitors? That answer is simple: the people. In the words of our Chief Technology Officer and President, Phillip Goodwin, “The people are the heart of the organization, without our people and their knowledge, PSS Industrial Group simply would not exist. Our staff, resources and processes are best-in-class and are dedicated to upholding the PSS Industrial motto: ‘Delivering what you need, when you need it’”.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas on Ella Blvd, our new facility contains all aspects of PSS Industrial Group under one roof. From our manufacturing division to product distribution, our customers will have a one-stop shop to see all that we have to offer. Our website and user-friendly e-commerce site, provide an optimal on-line experience for our customers.

Give us a call today and “Experience the Best” for your next project. Visit our website at www.pssigroup.com.