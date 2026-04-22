Ericson is solving one of data center construction’s biggest bottlenecks – Temporary power and lighting

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Data centers don’t wait, and neither does Ericson. In today’s surge of AI data centers, cloud infrastructure, and hyperscale construction, Ericson is powering the jobsite long before the first server goes live, delivering the temporary power and lighting solutions that keep projects moving from day one.

Expand Ericson’s temporary power solutions include PTU e-Cart™ power transformation units for stepping down voltage – a popular product for data center builds. Explore Ericson's products.

Behind every data center build is a reality most people never see: tight deadlines, complex coordination, and constant pressure to accelerate timelines without sacrificing safety or reliability. One of the biggest friction points? Temporary power distribution and jobsite lighting.

It’s rarely simple. Multiple vendors. Incompatible systems. Delays in setup. Crews waiting on power instead of building. Ericson removes that friction entirely.

By offering a one-stop solution for temporary power and temporary lighting, Ericson streamlines one of the most critical phases of data center construction. Contractors no longer need to piece together transformers, PDUs, lighting systems, and cordsets from different suppliers. Instead, they get a fully integrated system designed to work together seamlessly, reducing complexity, saving time, and lowering total project costs.

And in this market, time is everything.

Ericson’s plug-and-play temporary power systems are engineered for rapid deployment, allowing crews to energize jobsites quickly and stay on schedule. As outlined in the Data Center Market Guide these solutions are built specifically to reduce setup time and keep construction timelines intact, an essential advantage in fast-moving AI and hyperscale environments.

From power transformation units and portable panel boards to distribution units, cordsets, and high-performance LED lighting, Ericson delivers a complete temporary power ecosystem. More importantly, these solutions scale, supporting everything from single-site builds to large-scale data center campuses driving next-generation digital infrastructure.

But speed alone isn’t enough.

Data center construction demands reliability at every stage. Ericson’s durable, American-made equipment is built to perform in demanding jobsite conditions, with industry-leading designs and OSHA-compliant lighting systems. The result is a safer, more productive work environment where crews can focus on execution, not troubleshooting equipment. Built on 100 years of family ownership, Ericson’s legacy reflects proven expertise that you can count on.

Then there’s the issue of downtime, or rather, the need to eliminate it.

While permanent electrical systems are still being installed, Ericson’s temporary power solutions keep the jobsite fully energized. There’s no waiting for permanent infrastructure to catch up. No slowdowns. No missed milestones. Just continuous progress from groundbreaking to commissioning.

Ericson’s offering includes PTU e-Cart™ power transformation units for stepping down voltage, portable panel boards (400-1200A) for centralized distribution, and both PDUs and compact CDUs (30-50A) to deliver safe, GFCI-protected power at the point of use. Factory-assembled cordsets, ranging from 20-50A assemblies to 190-400A CAM-type and IEC pin-and-sleeve cordsets, ensure reliable connections across the jobsite, while PDU data center whips (IEC 309-2, 30 & 60A assemblies) provide flexible, ready-to-install connections for critical equipment.

On the lighting side, high-output LED bay lights (up to 27,000 lumens) and quick-connect lighting stringers create scalable, OSHA-compliant illumination layouts, and integrated power stringers reduce cabling complexity by distributing light efficiently across large areas. Supporting components like cable and hose protection and collapsible bulk cord containers further enhance safety, organization, and mobility, delivering a complete, plug-and-play temporary power ecosystem tailored for fast-moving data center construction.

As demand for AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and hyperscale data centers continues to rise, the pressure on construction teams will only increase. Projects will move faster. Expectations will get higher. Margins for error will shrink.

Ericson is built for that reality.

Because in the race to build the digital backbone of the future, the projects that win are the ones that start faster, move smarter, and never lose power.

For more information, visit www.ericson.com.