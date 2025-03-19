NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).
Digital Innovation in Smoke School Training
In August 2024, the federal EPA approved ALT-152A for Method 9 training and certification. Method 9 ALT-152A authorizes the use of CAA's virtual reality (VR) platform as an alternative to in-person field training (smoke schools). When combined with an online visible emissions lecture course, this system provides a complete digital solution for Method 9 certification.
EPA Method 9 certification: VR training platform
The EPA's approval process involved a comprehensive evaluation of Compliance Assurance Associates, Inc.'s (CAA) VirtualOpacitySM system. Testing data demonstrated that observers trained through the CAA VR platform achieved accuracy rates comparable to or exceeding those of traditionally certified observers. According to the EPA's technical assessment document, VirtualOpacity observers “are capable of conducting opacity observations with equivalent or better accuracy as observers certified using the existing Method 9 procedures.”
Regulatory compliance
Method 9 ALT-152A meets EPA specifications outlined in 3.2 of Method 9 – Visual Determination of the Opacity of Emissions from Stationary Sources (40 CFR part 60, Appendix A). The platform ensures compliance through:
- Smoke sample randomization protocols
- Validated accuracy requirements
- Secure chain of custody for student records
Technical requirements
The web-based platform runs directly through internet browsers, eliminating app downloads and updates. The system requires:
EPA Method 9 certification: VR training platform
- Compatible VR headset
- Internet connection
- Adequate space for VR operation
Training methodology
The VR platform advances visible emissions observations (VEO) training through digital features that enhanced the learning experience.
Advantages of the system include:
- A self-paced certification process
- Real-time performance feedback
- Unlimited practice opportunities
- Standardized testing conditions
- Enhanced randomization of opacity sequences
- Instant grading and certification issuance
- Online certification records
- Quick completion times (readers may certify in about 15 minutes)
Operational advantages
The use of VR training addresses operational challenges for environmental managers and smoke school coordinators:
- Personnel management: Organizations maintain certification schedules without disrupting operations
- Logistical coordination: Elimination of travel requirements reduces administrative overhead
- Weather dependencies: Certification proceeds regardless of outdoor conditions
- Year-round availability: Flexible certification timing without seasonal constraints
- New employee training: Immediate certification access for newly hired personnel
- Operational costs: Expenses are reduced by eliminating travel and accommodation expenses
System administration
The VR platform provides digital management tools, including:
- Online enrollment and employee management
- Online certification tracking
- Digital documentation of training runs and student test results
- Automated certification expiration notifications
- Instant electronic delivery of field and lecture certificates
Environmental benefits
EPA Method 9 certification: VR training platform
Virtual smoke schools align air compliance with environmental protection.
The VR platform reduces Method 9’s carbon footprint through the elimination of physical smoke generation emissions and reduction in transportation-related emissions from student commutes and instructor travel.
System integration
Organizations can effectively manage their Method 9 certification program through a seamless integration with the VR platform and its administration.
The platform provides:
- Training packages that meet organizational needs
- Year-round certification access and scheduling
- Automated compliance documentation
- Immediate certification processing
- Integration with existing environmental programs
Learn more about VirtualOpacity at compliance-assurance.com.