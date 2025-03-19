EPA Method 9 certification: VR training platform

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Digital Innovation in Smoke School Training

In August 2024, the federal EPA approved ALT-152A for Method 9 training and certification. Method 9 ALT-152A authorizes the use of CAA's virtual reality (VR) platform as an alternative to in-person field training (smoke schools). When combined with an online visible emissions lecture course, this system provides a complete digital solution for Method 9 certification.

The EPA's approval process involved a comprehensive evaluation of Compliance Assurance Associates, Inc.'s (CAA) VirtualOpacitySM system. Testing data demonstrated that observers trained through the CAA VR platform achieved accuracy rates comparable to or exceeding those of traditionally certified observers. According to the EPA's technical assessment document, VirtualOpacity observers “are capable of conducting opacity observations with equivalent or better accuracy as observers certified using the existing Method 9 procedures.”

Regulatory compliance

Method 9 ALT-152A meets EPA specifications outlined in 3.2 of Method 9 – Visual Determination of the Opacity of Emissions from Stationary Sources (40 CFR part 60, Appendix A). The platform ensures compliance through:

Smoke sample randomization protocols

Validated accuracy requirements

Secure chain of custody for student records

Technical requirements

The web-based platform runs directly through internet browsers, eliminating app downloads and updates. The system requires:

Compatible VR headset

Internet connection

Adequate space for VR operation

Training methodology

The VR platform advances visible emissions observations (VEO) training through digital features that enhanced the learning experience.

Advantages of the system include:

A self-paced certification process

Real-time performance feedback

Unlimited practice opportunities

Standardized testing conditions

Enhanced randomization of opacity sequences

Instant grading and certification issuance

Online certification records

Quick completion times (readers may certify in about 15 minutes)

Operational advantages

The use of VR training addresses operational challenges for environmental managers and smoke school coordinators:

Personnel management: Organizations maintain certification schedules without disrupting operations

Logistical coordination: Elimination of travel requirements reduces administrative overhead

Weather dependencies: Certification proceeds regardless of outdoor conditions

Year-round availability: Flexible certification timing without seasonal constraints

New employee training: Immediate certification access for newly hired personnel

Operational costs: Expenses are reduced by eliminating travel and accommodation expenses

System administration

The VR platform provides digital management tools, including:

Online enrollment and employee management

Online certification tracking

Digital documentation of training runs and student test results

Automated certification expiration notifications

Instant electronic delivery of field and lecture certificates

Environmental benefits

Virtual smoke schools align air compliance with environmental protection.

The VR platform reduces Method 9’s carbon footprint through the elimination of physical smoke generation emissions and reduction in transportation-related emissions from student commutes and instructor travel.

System integration

Organizations can effectively manage their Method 9 certification program through a seamless integration with the VR platform and its administration.

The platform provides:

Training packages that meet organizational needs

Year-round certification access and scheduling

Automated compliance documentation

Immediate certification processing

Integration with existing environmental programs

