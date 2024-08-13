One proposal, one PO, one solution

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

For maintenance and turnaround planners, heat exchanger cleaning is often required to perform inspection and improve performance.

Many contractors provide different cleaning technologies for heat exchanger tubes, but you will rarely find a single source provider for all types of cleaning, testing, engineering and repair services.

The ideal scenario for planners would be to have one provider implement a turnkey solution that includes all necessary services for heat exchanger maintenance, from inspection to repair or replacement. This approach simplifies the process — saving time and reducing complexity — with one quote and one purchase order. The client does not need to manage multiple vendors or coordinate various aspects of the maintenance process themselves.

With knowledge and experience of all service types, Conco Services helps develop and improve ongoing strategies that promote safe, reliable operations and avoid costly failures. The company is a turnkey reliability contractor that assists facilities in realizing these benefits. For over 100 years, tube ID cleaning on heat exchangers, steam surface condensers or anything that performs some type of heat transfer, has traditionally been done in three ways: high-pressure water with over 1,000 psi; mechanically, using low pressure and low volume water or chemically. While traditional cleaning methods have evolved and improved in the last decade, Conco combines all the various cleaning capabilities with testing, engineering and repair under one roof and executes each with expertise.

Conco is the only reliability contractor offering all cleaning applications — specifically mechanical, hands-free water jet and chemical cleaning. All of these methods are engineered with safety in mind and are proven to achieve test-ready results faster than other contractors.

Conco’s TruFit® mechanical tube cleaning utilizes a revolutionary system of a low pressure, low volume water pump under 600 psi at 36 gallons per minute. TruFit tube cleaners are propelled through fouled tubes from ½ inches to 1½ inches OD, removing deposits, corrosion product and obstructions in a single shot. This technology uses up to 90% less wastewater than hydroblasting.

When high-pressure water cannot be avoided, Conco’s Aqua Drill hands-free water jet applications, Aqua Milling® and Aqua Lancer® ATF Cleaning will provide quality results without the safety hazards of traditional hydroblasting. These hands-free water jet methods are developed from specialized pipe cleaning expertise, cutting-edge technologies and global operational experience. Conco’s engineering teams provide high-impact cleaning services that remove extremely hard incrustations, adding significant value to your operations.

If chemical cleaning is the solution your unit requires, Conco’s team can provide and execute the project efficiently. From planning through execution, our experienced team of engineers and field service providers will perform boil outs, degreasing, pickling, passivation and waste management to achieve set cleanliness standards.

Planners will see immediate impact from experienced crews who are knowledgeable in the criteria for a test-ready surface. The handoff to Conco’s NDT team is seamless, avoiding unnecessary downtime caused by back and forth between multiple contractors. Clients can expect expedited delivery of eddy current tests, remote field tests and Internal Rotary Inspection System reports, resulting in quicker unit restoration and online resumption.

If test results indicate repair is required or your unit is experiencing a leak emergency, Conco’s leak detection and repair teams can be onsite in no time. The re-tubing team can quickly return any heat exchanger to service with a full re-tube, partial re-tube or single tube replacement. Additional refurbishment options are available, as well as off-site services.

Facilities that have completed projects with Conco at the helm have experienced significant cost, time and waste savings. Minimize contractor headcount risks and keep projects within budget by trusting Conco’s cutting edge cleaning technologies and knowledge of the entire reliability process.

For more information, visit conco.net.